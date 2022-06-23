Exclusive | 'Gaadi Bahut Aage Nikal Chuki Hai': Confident Eknath Shinde Says Rebels Will Win Number Game

“Gaadi Bahut Aage Nikal Chuki Hai” — With one statement, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde seems to have shut the doors on reconciliation of any kind with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is trying to keep his flock together in the face of a mega rebellion that threatens to snatch the CM crown from him.

Speaking to News18, Shinde said the rebel camp had the numbers — 40, by his estimate — and there was no question of going back on their decision.

“We have the numbers, 40 people are with us. Who is saying we will go back? There is no way that we will go back. Gaadi Bahut Aage Nikal Chuki Hai. We have tried everything but nothing happened,” Shinde said.

The rebel leader also seemed confident that more people would join his camp. “You see people are coming and we will all sit together and decide what to do. Everyone’s opinion will be sought and then we will move forward. It’s not my decision but everybody’s,” he said.

The rebel camp was also taken aback by MLA Nitin Deshmukh’s allegation that he was kidnapped. Deshmukh, who has now returned to the Uddhav Thackeray fold, has alleged that he was forcefully taken to Surat by the rebel camp.

“This is absolutely wrong news. Why will we stop him? He came by his choice and went back. This is absolutely baseless,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Shinde had said that Deshmukh had claimed that his wife was unwell. “So a chartered plane was arranged for him. He (Deshmukh) said he wants to meet his children. Our leaders went to see him off to Nagpur,” Shinde said. Deshmukh, who arrived in Guwahati along with fellow party MLAs on Wednesday from Surat, returned to his home state of Maharashtra with five other party men within hours.

