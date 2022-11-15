Exclusive | In News18 Interview, Amit Shah Dares Congress to Declare Stand on Uniform Civil Code

Uniform Civil Code has always been part of the BJP’s promises but the Congress has never cleared its stand on it, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. During the interview, Amit Shah dared the Congress to spell its stand on Uniform Civil Code.

“Since 1950, all of our election manifestos have said that we are committed to implementing Uniform Civil Code. Uniform Civil Code is a very old promise of the BJP and we fulfill what we promise. We did what we promised on Ram Mandir, Article 370 and Triple Talaq as well… but can the Congress clear its position on Uniform Civil Code?” asked Shah.

The Home Minister also hit out at the Congress for trying to make the naming of a sports stadium after PM Narendra Modi a political issue. “The Congress is propagating lies. A sports complex has been built there which has been named Sardar Patel Sports Stadium. There are going to be 18 stadiums, out of which one stadium is named after PM Modi. Those who do not have any issue, raise such issues. But the people of Gujarat will not fall for your (Congress) lies.”

Ripping into the grand old party, Amit Shah added that it had no right to appropriate the legacy of Sardar Patel after “ignoring” the icon for so many decades.

“The Congress has no right to take the name of Sardar Patel. We did not see Sardar Patel’s photo on the Congress stage for 50 years. PM Narendra Modi made the tallest statue of Sardar Patel. Not a single Congressman went there to offer flowers just because it was built in Modi’s tenure,” he said.

The BJP government in poll-bound Gujarat had recently announced that it would constitute a committee under a retired High Court judge to evaluate all aspects of implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the State.

The code, which aims to unify and implement personal laws, will apply equally to all citizens, regardless of religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.

