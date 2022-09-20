Exclusive | Want It to be Known as Dravidian Model of Governance, Not Stalin’s Rule: Tamil Nadu CM

I don’t want my tenure to be known as Stalin’s rule, but would rather have it be known as the Dravidian Model of Governance, DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin told News18 Tamil Nadu in an exclusive interview.

“I want this government to be known as the Dravidian Model of Governance, which means a collaboration of Anna’s and Kalaignar’s governance,” Stalin said, referring to CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, respectively. “Everything for everyone is the main motto of the Dravidian Model of Governance,” he said.

The Chief Minister also identified social justice as one of the tenets of the Dravidian model. “Social justice is inherent in Dravidian organisation. The lives of the poor and the downtrodden have been improved as they have got education and jobs because of reservation. Social justice means inclusive growth of all communities. The government will also be an inclusive government for all people in Tamil Nadu. Growth in equal proportion to all communities is the Dravidian Model of Governance,” he said.

Asked about his recent visits to far-flung parts of the state, Stalin said he was just living up to what Annadurai thought of him.

“Anna, before his death, said three words about me – ‘hardwork, hardwork, hardwork’. And I am working hard constantly to live up to those words. I usually conduct review meetings with all departments to ensure that developmental works are in progress. I will also ensure that welfare schemes are reaching the grassroots,” he said.

Talking about his governance since being elected last year, Stalin said: “I signed five things as soon as I was sworn in as the CM. One of them was free transportation services for women that saves Rs 1,000-2000 in each household. Another was giving Rs 1,000 for education expenses of students who studied in government schools and are now doing their graduation. Both of these were implemented and now we have started the free breakfast scheme for government school students.”

Speaking to News18 Tamil Nadu, Stalin also expressed confidence that the DMK would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats from the state in 2024 General Elections and take “pole position” to drive an anti-BJP coalition to power.

Asked if he would want to be the king or kingmaker in 2024, Stalin invoked his late father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi to reply: “My father used to say one should be aware of one’s stature. I am aware of mine.”

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here