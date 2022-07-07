Exclusive | 'My Faith Can't be Shaken': On Maa Kali Row, Mahua Moitra Slams BJP's 'Monolithic Idea of Hinduism'

For Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, controversies are not new. The firebrand leader, who often hits the headlines for her bold stand on various issues as well as fiery speeches in Parliament, is now at the center of yet another controversy after her remarks on Goddess Kali being a “meat-eating, liquor-accepting deity” triggered a political storm.

However, Moitra refused to budge from her stand and called the controversy the “false sentiment of BJP and its trolls”. In an exclusive interview with News18, she also cleared the air on her party distancing itself from her view.

Edited excerpts:

What do you feel about the controversy around your comment?

My statement was one of fact and based on experience of how Maa Kali is venerated by her devotees and what she represents to me. I don’t see any controversy in this whatsoever.

The controversy is the false sentiment of the BJP and its trolls who want to distract from their agenda to divide the citizens of this country using religion as a tool. They want to impose their monolithic idea of Hinduism on every Hindu, where they will decide who is a Hindu and who isn’t and how our gods and goddesses are to be worshipped.

What’s your stand now?

My stand is very clear. I am a ‘Shakti’ worshipper and a devotee of Maa Kali. I will stand by my statement that to me, she is accepting of meat and alcohol. ‘Manghso Bhog’ and ‘Karon’ is something that is intrinsic to her worship.

I will not tiptoe around religion just because everyone is scared to take on the BJP’s narrative of a homogenous faith. I am a proud Bengali, a proud Indian and I will defend this till I die.

Do you feel bad that your party did not endorse your view?

I am a foot-soldier and ardent supporter and admirer of my leader Mamata Banerjee and the party she leads. This is what motivates me and keeps me happy.

People from other parties as well as those like Taslima Nasreen have supported you. How do you see that?

My statements were factual about what Maa Kali means to me. To me, religion is personal and it’s of no relevance to my personal belief what others say either in support or against it. My faith cannot be shaken.

BJP is comparing you with Nupur Sharma and they are lodging FIRs against you. What’s your take on it?

What Nupur Sharma said was in order to try and humiliate members of another religion and denigrate Prophet Mohammed. My statement on the other hand conveyed my personal belief as a Hindu, as a worshipper of ‘Shakti’ and an ardent devotee of Maa Kali. What I said was in celebration of the goddess and what she means to me and to convey how she is worshipped by me and, I believe, by countless other devotees.

If the BJP is filing FIRs, I challenge the complainants and the BJP to also file affidavits that Maa Kali is not worshipped by offering ‘Karon’ or ‘Mangshor Bhog’.

Let [Madhya Pradesh CM] Shivraj Chouhan say on affidavit that 200 kilometres from Bhopal in Ujjain (where FIR is lodged), alcohol is not offered at the Kali temple Shakti Peeth. Let Assam BJP say Maa is not worshipped with meat and alcohol in Kamakhya. Tell Tripura’s BJP government to take back their pending appeal in SC against the order prohibiting animal sacrifice in Sundari Temple. Let BJP’s LoP in Bengal assembly bring a resolution saying Hindu sentiments are hurt in Tarapith when Maa is worshipped with meat and alcohol. Let them do all these things.

I have had enough of this nonsense from the BJP and I will stand up to their hypocrisy and defend my faith. I will see then in every police station and every court in India. Jai Maa Tara!

