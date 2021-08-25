EXCLUSIVE: Narayan Rane Must Learn to Behave, No One Has Guts to Fight Sena, Sanjay Raut Says

Reacting to the Rane-Uddhav controversy, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Union minister Narayan Rane should learn to behave and stop disrespecting a decorated chief minister. Speaking exclusively to News18, Raut — a close aide of CM Uddhav Thackeray — said: “Narayan Rane is a union minister. He should not use unparliamentary language against a sitting chief minister. If someone uses foul language and says ‘I will slap Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘, they will book that person under sedition charges.”

“The same applies to Rane who used similar language against a chief minister. The chief minister is also equal to the Prime Minister when it comes to protocol and dignity,” said Raut, who is on an official visit to Bengaluru.

Rane was arrested, but later granted bail, on Tuesday for threatening to slap Uddhav during a rally in Ratnagiri district on Monday night. The minister on Wednesday said he made the remarks as “Uddhav had shown ignorance about India”, and that he isn’t afraid of the Shiv Sena.

Raut said the Shiv Sena will not tolerate any such statements against their leaders. “Rane should learn from his mistakes. Being an MP and Union Minister he should know what to talk and how to talk. Nobody has the guts to fight with Shiv Sena. That’s why they resort to giving filthy statements,” he said.

Raut is put up in Leela Palace hotel off the Old Airport Road. Sources say he is in the city to meet former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and a few other top Congress leaders.

Rane’s remarks had snowballed into a political row on Tuesday, with BJP and Sena leaders trading barbs at each other.

The minister faced four FIRs across Maharashtra over his remark. He was arrested in the afternoon by the Ratnagiri police and taken to Mahad in Raigad district. The FIR at Mahad was registered under IPC sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

The comments drew sharp reactions from Shiv Sena, whose workers put several posters in Mumbai and other places, calling him a ‘kombdi chor’ (chicken stealer), a reference to the poultry shop he ran in Mumbai’s Chembur area five decades ago, during the initial part of his over four-decade stint with the Bal Thackeray-led party. Activists of Shiv Sena and its youth wing staged protests in various cities across Maharashtra against Rane.

