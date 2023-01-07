Exclusive | 'Not Similar to AIADMK But All is Well': K Annamalai on 'Natural Reasons' Guiding Tamil Nadu Tie-Up

He is viewed as the “angry young man” of the BJP in Tamil Nadu by his sceptics but K Annamalai, a former IPS officer who is the state president of the party, is a tough taskmaster.

Not only has Annamalai successfully managed to prominently display the BJP on the Dravidian political map, but has also become the poster boy of the Opposition in the state where the national party has a weak presence.

Annamalai has made it his mission to “clean up the system” by launching a tirade against corruption, fake and agenda-driven media and making the BJP the best alternative for the people of the southern-most state in the country.

The BJP leader, in an exclusive interview with News18, discusses his war of words with journalists, corruption and alliance with AIADMK.

MEDIA FACE-OFF

In the past few months, the president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been involved in heated face-offs with journalists during press conferences. However, the leader says it is an attempt to distinguish between “well-balanced reporting media versus agenda-driven media”.

“The local media have been unkind to the BJP and they have also conducted one-sided campaigns and debates. They played an active role in the 2019 ‘Go back Modi’ campaign and we saw how that panned out. Since then the BJP has taken a conscious decision to not participate in debates with such media channels,” he said.

Annamalai said he was forced to be aggressive as the media in Tamil Nadu “functions independently compared to the general media ecosystem in the country”. He went on to say that media channels owned by political parties are the highest in Tamil Nadu.

“If you take the DMK for example, not only do they have a media channel like Kalaignar TV, they also have a channel like Sun TV that propagates Dravidian views or channels owned by big businessmen who do not take any decision against them (DMK) for fear of loss of business,” Annamalai explained.

Saying he has no qualms calling a spade a spade and is perfectly aware that he could assume a calm, diplomatic stance during press conferences, he added: “I can smile and answer questions but I have consciously taken an aggressive approach so that people of Tamil Nadu know the BJP means business. We are not batting at things diplomatically. By presenting evidence and speaking aggressively against the group of agenda-driven media, I believe we can shake off the negative ecosystem and cleanse it. Or else I would be doing a great disservice to the party.”

When asked about his combat-ready mode, Annamalai denied that he was an aggressive person. “I do not see media as a homogenous entity. There are good and bad media and I am only aggressive against agenda-driven media houses,” he said.

Talking about the new trend in media, Annamalai said there has been a rise in YouTube channels run by agenda-driven political parties who “masquerade as news channels” and his stand will be aggressive against such media.

EDUCATE PEOPLE ON CORRUPTION, CORNER THE CORRUPT

According to BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief, political parties in the state have created a narrative that corruption is a non-issue. “They have made the people of the state believe that there are corrupt politicians but if the MLA and MPs continue to deliver on their problem, then the public should not have a problem with corruption. Corruption in Tamil Nadu is sky-high and no party except the BJP can speak against it,” he said.

Annamalai added: “Next year, we want to create a movement against corruption. It is a long laborious path, but we are up for it. We will soon launch a website and an app where people can log corrupt practices and action can be taken. They can take photos and videos of ‘Benaami’ properties of politicians and send them to us.”

Calling the task ‘risky’, he stressed that the BJP is the only party that has the moral standing to talk against corruption and the Tamil ‘makkal’ (people) too are realising this. “Our effort is to educate people about corruption and corner the corrupt,” he said.

LONG AND SHORT-TERM VISION FOR BJP

Aware that the BJP as a national party is yet to find a foothold in a state that has been dominated by the two Dravidian parties — AIADMK and DMK — Annamalai has made it the party’s top agenda to ensure that it gains a strong presence in the region and the leaders embed and integrate with the local population.

“Our immediate vision is to ensure that people put their trust in us. We are sailing with regional parties and we need to fight for our own space while keeping the interest of Tamil Nadu above anything else,” he explained.

Talking about the long-term vision, Annamalai revealed that BJP is in the process of creating strong, robust, and energetic second and third-rung leaders in the next four to five years.

“The problem we face is that a BJP candidate contests against a four or five-time MLA who may be a proven administrator while the BJP leader may be a first-timer. We need to break the myth that a legislator who has won many times may be their best option. We want to show that a new person will bring in new life,” he said.

The BJP-AIADMK ALLIANCE

When asked about the alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, the leader was quick to defend the partnership and said all was well.

“Our alliance with the AIADMK is intact. All the parties in the NDA have a great relationship and a strong NDA will win all the seats in the 2024 elections,” he said.

Annamalai, however, explained what the BJP has been working on at the micro-level in the state. In Tamil Nadu, the PMK is looking to grow independently and ambitiously and so is the BJP, he added.

“But when it comes to coalition politics, we are together as one. The people of Tamil Nadu know what the AIADMK brings to the table is unique and what the BJP brings to the table is also unique,” he said.

“There is no confusion, the BJP and AIADMK are not similar. We are dissimilar and have entered into a partnership for certain natural reasons. We are not like-like parties and people see the difference as well,” the BJP president added while elaborating on its relationship with the AIADMK with whom they had an alliance and fought in the 2020 assembly elections.

ANNAMALAI’S TAKE ON TERROR

Having served in various capacities as a senior police officer in Karnataka, Annamalai had been stationed in the Udupi region that is close to Bhatkal which is known to be the hotbed of Islamist radicalisation and the birthplace of the Indian Mujahideen.

Annamalai, in an earlier interview, had told this reporter about how has carefully studied the Quran and Hadith with the help of religious scholars to understand the radicalisation. He shared that this helped him understand the psyche behind terror organisations like the Indian Mujahideen, SIMI, and Islamic State and he was the first to call out the recent Coimbatore cylinder blast as an “act of terror”.

“Since the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, the alarm bells have been ringing in Tamil Nadu and fundamentalism is on the rise. The DMK is indulging in appeasement politics, not wanting to hurt certain groups. Coimbatore was a clear case of intelligence failure and the tentacles of terror have been spreading. The state government has turned a blind eye, and so has the state police.”

‘CAN’T USE BJP TO FURTHER PERSONAL AGENDA’

On the recent controversy surrounding the exit of expelled BJP leader Gayathri Raghuraman, Annamalai wished those who leave the party “all the very best in their future”.

Saying that people come and go in a political party, Annamalai also had a cryptic message for party workers: “All I have to say is people should be very patient in politics. Patience is a very important virtue. People cannot use the party forum for their personal advantage. I am not taking any names. But I am very strict about cleaning the house and the system,” the former IPS office said.

