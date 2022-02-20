Exclusive | Priyanka Gandhi Calls Out Akhilesh, Mayawati, Says 'Politics Can't Be Done from Home or on Twitter'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi launched an attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, saying the two do politics from the comfort of their home and on Twitter.

Priyanka, who is the face of the Congress for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, also issued a clarification on the controversy over Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark. She spoke to News18 while she was on the move, campaigning for the ongoing UP polls.

She spoke at length about key issues, from personal attacks on her by political rivals to her party’s performance in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. Excerpts from an interview:

Despite the high-stake states like Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa where the Congress has a bigger chance of winning, you have been equally focused on Uttar Pradesh. Why?

Why not? After all, I am the incharge for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I have been working here relentlessly over the past three years. We have spoken about the real issues of the people. They have suffered many atrocities. Leaders here don’t talk about real issues like price rise and crime. Now, it is election time, so we are focusing on that. But our base is our issues, the fight for the people. Congress party workers have been out on the streets fighting for the masses.

People are saying it is a bipolar contest in UP. But, are you confident about other states?

We are confident about all states. But Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, we are more confident. In Punjab, (CM Charanjit Singh) Channi ji has done phenomenal work. We will form the government in Goa too.

Are you confident about UP too?

See, the other political parties have left no stone unturned to make the UP polls about religion and caste. Polarisation can never help people. We are working on our agenda. As far as the elections being bipolar, there will be more clarity after the results. But, the fact is that people are gradually becoming fed up of this kind of polarisation politics. People understand that that sort of politics will not help them in any way.

You have been talking about price rise and unemployment in speeches. Do you feel you have laid down a new narrative for this election?

You can tell better if we have compelled other parties to talk about real issues of the people. But, yes, I do feel that others are slowly being compelled to talk about issues of the youth, the unemployed, women and farmers. There should be a debate on making people empowered. What is the merit in giving them just a few kilos of ration? We started talking about women empowerment, creating jobs, better education. Now I have noticed that BJP and SP (Samajwadi Party) are also promising two-wheelers and smartphones. This is good.

So, are you saying you have laid down the pitch for the elections? But the fact is that your party is not being seen in the race, so why are you under fire from rival parties? Recently, you were under attack over the ‘UP ke bhaiya’ (Punjab CM Channi’s remarks) issue.

Channi ji was excited and upbeat. He was talking in reference to Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and AAP leaders. They attack me personally because they know I have been fighting in UP for the past three years. When they have no political attack left, they make personal attacks.

Both PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath attacked you.

Let them. I don’t make personal attacks. But, when the son of your (BJP) minister mowed down farmers, is it not an insult to UP? Rape and murder of a Dalit girl, is it not the apmaan (humiliation) of the people of UP? Lathicharge on unemployed youths is the apmaan (insult) of UP.

Is this election a semi-final for 2024 polls?

This is a media narrative. Every election is important.

Even if you don’t see it as a semi-final for 2024, is this election not crucial to your future plans in UP?

The UP story of the Congress is that after a long time, we are contesting on all 403 seats. We have a strong organisation now. Close to 19,000 of our workers have gone to jail over the past three years. We built the organisation and raised people’s issues. Our story is a long-term story and it will show results in this election too.

(West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee was recently in UP asking for votes for the SP. There is an attempt to have a third front to counter the Congres as well. Is Akhilesh (Yadav) afraid of you?

Akhilesh has not been seen anywhere over the years. Just a few months before the polls, he arrived on the scene. Politics can’t be done sitting from home and through tweets. Mayawati also did the same. This mechanism can’t sustain your politics for long… so someone will grow. It can be the Congress as well.

So, are you saying Akhilesh and Mayawati indulge in drawing room politics?

Yes. Where were the two leaders over the past few years? Where was Akhilesh when the Dalit girl was raped and murdered in Hathras or when the farmers were crushed under cars?

