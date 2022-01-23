Exclusive | Raebareli No Longer a Cong Bastion, Says Ex-MLA Aditi Singh, Challenges Priyanka Gandhi to Direct Fight

Months after walking out of the Congress, former Raebareli (Sadar) MLA Aditi Singh is contesting again from the prestigious seat, this time on a BJP ticket, and has dared Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from the seat too. The Rae Bareli assembly seat is part of the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In an interview to News18.com, Aditi Singh, who joined the BJP in November last year, said Raebareli is not a Congress bastion anymore as the grand old party “never paid heed” to the people and their problems.

Fighting her first election without her father and five-time Raebareli (Sadar) MLA Akhilesh Kumar Singh who passed away in 2019, Singh said the people of Raebareli have filled in the void left by her father. “After my father passed away, the people of Raebareli stood by me like a family. As far as the elections are concerned… my father had won this seat numerous times, be it as a Congress MLA or as an Independent, solely because of the work he did for the people of Raebareli. The legacy carries on and I am doing whatever I can in capacity.”

Singh also expressed confidence that she would deliver maiden Raebareli win for the BJP this time. “This time the Lotus will bloom for the first time in Raebareli (Sadar) seat. New history will be written for the BJP in Raebareli on March 10 and I am very excited to represent the BJP.”

Edited excerpts

So what exactly led you to bid final goodbye to the Congress despite Priyanka Gandhi offering 40% tickets to females as part of her ‘Ladki Hun, Lad Saki Hun’ campaign?

As far as these slogans go, people know and understand very well that it’s pure political campaigning and nothing else. There is nothing on the ground and it does not translate to anything, it’s completely bogus. If you are really that serious about the cause, why are you not implementing this policy in other states where you are in a much stronger position than you are in Uttar Pradesh?

I just find it so surreal that they think people are not bright enough to see through it. You promise 40% tickets in UP, but why not in other states where they have not given even 20% representation to women. Out of 28 announced seats in Goa, only two women have been given tickets by the Congress.

The Congress had seven MLAs in the UP Assembly in 2017. They know where they stand currently, they know they have nothing to gain in Uttar Pradesh and that’s why they are distributing such lollipops. Had they done similar announcement in Punjab or any other state, I would have been truly impressed.

There are reports about the possibility of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting from Raebareli…

I think that would be fantastic. She would really know who and what she is up against. I think it would just clarify a lot of things once and for all, and I welcome her to contest from Raebareli.

I don’t know why they took Raebareli and Amethi (Rahul Gandhi’s erstwhile constituency) people for granted. The people of Raebareli and Amethi have been more forgiving than people anywhere else. These places were once called bastions and people voted for them no matter what, but the Congress people simply don’t bother about the people of Raebareli and Amethi.

It would be really embarrassing for them to come asking for votes in Raebareli or Amethi, because as soon as the elections get over, the Congress leaders just don’t bother about the people who voted for them against all odds.

So is Aditi Singh throwing an open challenge to Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Raebareli Sadar?

Sure, if that’s what you want to call it, absolutely.

So why the BJP and not SP or BSP?

I believe in our honourable Prime Minister and his able leadership. I am also very appreciative about the impressive work our Chief Minister has done for Uttar Pradesh. These things really attracted me towards the BJP.

The sheer political will power and clarity of thoughts of our CM… and when someone with a young political career wants strong mentors, and that is what is very much lacking in the Congress. The BJP is definitely the most disciplined party and it shows, unlike my previous party.

