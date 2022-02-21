Exclusive | Won't Need Anyone For Post-Poll Alliance, We Will Win Full Majority, Says Amit Shah on Jayant Chaudhary

The BJP will not need anyone for post-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh as it will get full majority on its own, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18. Shah’s statement was in response to a question on the possibility of a post-poll tie-up in Uttar Pradesh between the BJP and Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD.

“The question does not arise, the BJP will come to power with a big margin, with full majority. Then what is the need of a post-poll alliance? We already have a pre-poll alliance with two parties. And it is our tradition that even if we obtain majority, we make our government under the NDA. And we will not need anyone, we will win with full majority,” Amit Shah said.

Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal has entered into an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, hoping for a Jat-Muslim-Yadav consolidation in its favour, despite feelers from the BJP as well. As Chaudhary chose to align with the SP, Amit Shah had been quoted as saying that he was “a good man in a wrong alliance”.

“Do you have any recording of this statement?… I’m not saying I have not said it. The media should not pick things out of the wind. The elections have been packed, the BJP will come to power with full majority. I had only said that he had ‘gone to the wrong place’,” Shah told Network18.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, too, had said in an interview to Network18 earlier this month that Jayant Chaudhary, the grandson of iconic farmer leader and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, “might be a good person but he is in the wrong alliance”.

“Chaudhary Charan Singh was a respectable leader. Everyone knows RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary never moved out of Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah gave useful advice to Jayant Chaudhary, but he misconstrued the advice… Jayant might be a good person but he is in the wrong alliance. We have huge respect for Chowdhury Charan Singh ji and the legacy he left,” Yogi Adityanath had said during the interview.

