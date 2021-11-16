EXCLUSIVE | Would be an Honour, Says Leander Paes on TMC Ticket for Goa, Opens Up on CM Speculation

Leander Paes may have traded in the tennis court for the people’s court but the 48-year-old refuses to be drawn into the negativity of politics. His focus, he says, is to deliver good governance to Goa as part of the Trinamool Congress. In an interview to News18, Paes says he is not averse to contesting Goa Elections 2022 on a TMC ticket and does not shy away from speculating on chief ministerial role.

Edited excerpts:

From the tennis court to the political arena. How does it feel?

It feels good, I am in the midst of campaigning as you can see. I am going to the people and hearing about Goa’s issues from them. I have represented India for 30 years. I have shifted my platform now but am putting in the same hard work in the people’s court as I used to on the tennis court. I want to give people the best quality life, for which social harmony and peace is necessary.

Women here are scared to walk out even during the day. There is huge drinking issue, mining issue, one in five doesn’t have a job. I am really looking forward to solving their issues. Good governance is needed in Goa and we want to give that to the people.

Politics is a very different game. It does not have the temper for sporting spirit. Are you scared?

Everybody is scared. People like us don’t come to politics. But if we stay out, how will things change? Some people come to politics, campaign and stay for three months, then go back. I feel that if you really want to make a difference, you have to do so by staying within the system. That’s how the quality of life can be changed.

Why did you join the TMC? Why not the AAP or the Congress?

I have friends everywhere. But if you actually look at why I joined the TMC, it’s because the party can make Goa shine. Goa can be an example in terms of good governance like Singapore. Goa requires good systematic governance and I think the TMC can give that. ‘Goans for Goa’ is the need of the hour. Only the TMC has real passion to do good for Goa.

How serious are you about politics?

I have served the nation for 30 years; in David Cup, in Wimbledon… I have the fire within me for our country. Will play the politics match with the same passion I have for tennis.

What tips did Mamata Banerjee give you? And do you think Mamata will have a bigger role in 2024?

2024 is far away, you have to ask Didi that. The Goa election in February 2022 is important. Goans will fight this election, not leaders from Kolkata. We have a dynamic leadership team in Goa. It’s Goans for Goa. We will preserve our heritage. I am getting immense support from my leader. I am thankful that she gave me this opportunity and support. She is a champion and has given us a free hand.

What was the trigger for you to take the political plunge with the TMC?

I had the opportunity to join any party in the last 20 years. But now, I have the time and passion to work for people. I saw people here don’t have basic necessities. Goa has resources but needs good governance.

Why will people not vote for the Congress and AAP? Why for the TMC?

I will not say bad things about any other political party. They are all my friends, we are all fighting for India. I will not do what is generally done in politics. I will only tell you what I will do, that’s it.

If given a ticket, will you contest?

It will be a great honour if I get the opportunity to serve our people.

If you are given chief ministerial responsibility…

If I am given the platform, I will put in the same hard work I have for 30 years. I will take each and every issue seriously, build a team, take advice from seniors and work hard. I will systematically govern Goa. We can take our rich resources and make golden Goa.

Will you keep meeting common people then?

I remained the same after winning 18 Grand Slams. I am a son of the soil and will remain the same always.

How will you manage horse-trading which is common here?

I am trying to learn and gain knowledge. I am not concerned with what happened in the last election. I am not worried about negative things like horse-trading. We have the will and desire to serve our people. That’s our focus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.