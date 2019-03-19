Exhibiting ‘Complete Loyalty’ With BJP, MLC Severs Ties With Son Fielded by Congress in UP

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh has announced severing ties with his son after he was fielded by the Congress as a Lok Sabha candidate and alleged the opposition party exploited "political differences" within his family.The Congress on Saturday announced Arvind Kumar Singh, son of BJP MLC Jaivir Singh, as its candidate from the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, which is currently represented by BJP leader and Union minister Mahesh Sharma.The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have already fielded Satveer Nagar from the constituency. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate.In a Facebook post on March 17, Jaivir Singh said his whole family including wife Raj Kumari Chauhan, a former Lok Sabha MP from Aligarh, their three sons and a nephew have "complete loyalty" with the BJP and are committed to the public policies of the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi"But my son Arvind Kumar Singh started expressing a different ideology ever since his marriage two years ago and he started staying separately from the family," the MLC said.Jaivir Singh, who earlier served as a BSP MLA from Barauli, said he joined the BJP in 2017. Arvind was opposed to the BJP and did not took its membership, he said."Therefore, he was also released from the position of the Chancellor of the (Noida International) University. Now all social and political relations with him have come to an end," Singh said."Taking advantage of the political differences within my family, the Congress made this strategic move and hatched the political conspiracy," the MLC said, stressing he and his remaining family members are still committed party workers.Jaivir Singh's wife Raj Kumari Chauhan was a Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2014 from the BSP.Arvind Singh, who was the chancellor of the family-run university, had in 2014 unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha poll from Aligarh on a BSP ticket.He was not unavailable for any comment despite repeated attempts.With around 22.5 lakh voters spread across Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Khurja and Sikandrabad areas, the Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to poll on April 11 during the first phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections.