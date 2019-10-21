Maharashtra, Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Most Pollsters Predict BJP to Win Over 200 Seats in Maha, Khattar 2.0 in Haryana

Poll of Polls Predicts Landslide Victory for BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra | As per every exit poll, BJP is all set retain power in both Haryana and Maharashtra. These are the first state elections after BJP’s landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For Maharashtra, the poll of polls, an aggregate of various exit polls, is predicting 211 out of the total 288 seats for BJP-shiv Sena alliance. The Congress-NCP alliance is expected to win 64 seats.
Event Highlights
An aggregate of various exit polls shows that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance may win 211 of the state's 288 seats and the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine may win 64 seats. In Haryana, the BJP is likely to win 66 of 90 seats, predicts the polls of polls, and the Congress is likely to win just 14.
Closest Prediction for Maharashtra Assembly Election | The India Toda- Axis My Poll is predicting the closest contest in Maharashtra. According to the prediction, BJP+ Shiv sena will win 166-184 seats. Congress+NCP are predicted to win 72-90 seats while other parties like VBA and AIMIM are expected to win 22-34 seats.
Republic - Jan ki baat Haryana Exit Poll | The Republic-Jan ki baat exit poll is predicting a closer contest in Haryana as compared to other exit polls. They are projecting the BJP to win 52-63 seats, Congress to win 15-19 seats and Dushyant Chautala's JJP to win 5-9 seats. Just like other exit polls, the INLD has been reduced to meagre 0-1 seats. Other parties are said to win 7-9 seats.
CNN-News18 Exit Poll | According to the CNN-News18-Ipsos exit poll, BJP and Shiv Sena's coalition in Maharashtra is projected to win 243 seats out of the total 288 seats. BJP is projected to win 141 seats and Shiv Sena is projected to win 102 seats. Congress and NCP alliance has been projected to win a meagre 41 seats with Congress on 17 and NCP on 22.
BJP's Rise and INLD's Fall in Haryana | One of the biggest changes in Haryana politics has been the momentous rise of BJP and the fall of INLD. Just a few months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INLD leader Dushyant Chautala was expelled from the party after a fight with his uncle Abhay Chautala. Dushyant floated his own party, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which managed to win 4.9% of the votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's vote share in the state rose from 34% in 2014 to a staggering 58% in 2019.
2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections | The 2019 Maharashtra assembly election is a two-way fight between two coalitions. The BJP and Shiv Sena on one side and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress on the other. The incumbent BJP and Shiv Sena fought the 2014 assembly elections separtely with BJP emerging as the single largest party with 122 seats and a 27.8% vote share. Shiv Sena came second with 63 seats and a 19.3% voteshare. Congress and NCP came third and fourth with 42 and 41 seats respectively.
2014 Haryana Assembly Elections | In Haryana, the elections are a three-way fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). In the 2014 Haryana assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 47 seats and a 33.2% vote share. INLD stood second with 19 seats and 24.1% of the votes. The Congress came third with 15 seats and a 20.6% vote share.
Illustration by Mir Suhail (News18)
The high-voltage electioneering by the BJP saw participation of a galaxy of leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as it continued to aggressively raise the nationalism plank by focusing on scrapping of Article 370 provisions on special status to Jammu and Kashmir and targeted the opposition on national security and corruption. The opposition tried to corner the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states on the handling of the economy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blaming the ruling party for the economic slowdown and unemployment and highlighting issues like "failure" of demonetisation and GST rollout.
The BJP, which is seeking a second straight term under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, is contesting 164 seats, which include candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while Sena has fielded candidates on 124 seats. On the other hand, the Congress has fielded 147 candidates and the ally NCP 121.
Prominent candidates in the fray are Chief Minister Fadnavis and his predecessors from Congress, Ashok Chavan, who is in fray from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan seeking re-election from Karad South in Satara district. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, is contesting from Worli in Mumbai. The 29-year-old is the first from the Thackeray family to make debut in electoral politics.
In Haryana, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following a change in guard in the state, while the BJP led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has set a target of winning 75 seats out of 90 in which 1,169 candidates of various political outfits are contesting.
Currently, the BJP has 48 members in state assembly and had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recent election. Prominent amongst those in the contest are Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), Randeep Singh Surjewala (Kaithal), Kiran Choudhary (Tosham) and Kuldeep Bishnoi (Adampur) and JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan).
The BJP has fielded three sportspersons — Babita Phogat (Dadri), Yogeshwar Dutt (Baroda in Sonipat) and Sandeep Singh (Pehowa) — besides TikTok star Sonali Phogat (Adampur). Voting will also be held in bypolls to 51 assembly seats spread across 17 states.
The BJP and its allies had nearly 30 of these assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.
Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, the maximum 11 seats will have bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The other states where bypolls will be held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (two seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.
The exercise is coinciding with assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, the first major elections after the BJP retained power in the Lok Sabha polls in April-May winning 303 seats out of 543.
In politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the polls are seen as a litmus test for the Yogi Adityanath government which has completed 30 months in office. It is a four-cornered contest with the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress fielding candidates on all 11 assembly seats.
-
21 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier HK vs UAE 116/720.0 overs 118/215.1 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
-
20 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier HK vs OMA 102/1020.0 overs /oversOman beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets
-
19 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier IRE vs UAE 125/1020.0 overs 129/517.0 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 5 wickets
-
19 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier JER vs NIG 184/420.0 overs /oversJersey beat Nigeria by 69 runs
-
18 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier UAE vs OMA 108/920.0 overs /oversOman beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets