LIVE: Exit Poll Results 2022 to be Out Shortly; Can BJP Retain Power in Gujarat, Himachal? How Will Cong, AAP Perform?

Exit polls will predict which party is likely to form a majority in the respective constituencies and assembly seats. Although not completely accurate, exit polls give a general overview of who the people are siding with.

GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Voting began at 8 am across 14,975 polling stations in Gujarat for the second phase, on 93 seats spread across 14 districts. As many as 833 candidates were in the fray and a three-way contest between BJP, AAP, and Congress was witnessed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Sukhram Rathva were among those who cast votes.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the ruling BJP won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates.

HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

In a single-phase contest, election to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly concluded on November 12. People in Himachal cast their votes to elect 68 members of the Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on December 8.

Shimla in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout in the state at 62.53 per cent, 13 percentage points less than the state average of 75.6 per cent.

DELHI MCD POLLS

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place in the national capital on Sunday, December 4. As many as 1.45 crore people were eligible to cast their votes and choose from 1,349 candidates.

According to the state Election Commission, the voter turnout for the election was 50 per cent. The voter turnout was less compared to the last two elections The votes to choose 250 councillors of the MCD will be counted on December 7.

