LIVE: Exit Poll Results 2022 to be Out Shortly; Can BJP Retain Power in Gujarat, Himachal? How Will Cong, AAP Perform?

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 18:24 IST
New Delhi, India
Gujarat, Himachal Exit Polls Live Updates: Pollsters will soon gear up and predict the outcome of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results. Similarly, exit polls for the Delhi MCD elections will also start coming in soon. On Monday evening, elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will come to an end as voting for the second phase will conclude. The results of exit polls will be shown after 6.30 pm on Read More
Key EventsKey Events
#PollOfPolls: ‘I am confident and always in relaxed mode, whole #Gujarat is with #BJP‘: @HardikPatel_, BJP Candidate@siddhantvm and @Elizasherine with the ground report@maryashakil | @Zakka_Jacob | @AnchorAnandN | #BattleForStates | #ElectionsWithNews18 pic.twitter.com/FVcvadnj5Z
— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 5, 2022
#BattleForGujarat | BJP will win with a bigger mandate than last time. People are unhappy with Opposition: GVL Narsimha Rao (@GVLNRAO), BJP MP#GujaratElections2022 #GujaratElections #NationAt5 | @poonam_burde pic.twitter.com/rhQQyG0Wuj
— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 5, 2022
The BJP’s Himachal Pradesh unit on Sunday sought feedback from all the 68 party candidates who contested the assembly elections on November 12. The internal exercise of the party held at Dharamshala was aimed at reviewing the prospects of its candidates. During the meeting, the BJP leaders also discussed constituencies which the party considers weak and the reasons why the candidates in such seats may lose, sources in the party said.
Approx 58.68% polling recorded till 5pm in the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls: ECI pic.twitter.com/S9bBzvTu3A
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
According to PTI, the second phase of polling in Gujarat saw bedridden people, patients on oxygen support, senior citizens including centenarians, and transgender persons as voters. They set an an example for others to exercise their democratic right.
The Election Commission notified the period from 8:00 am on November 12 to 5.30 pm on December 5 as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing results will be prohibited. The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.
The Election Commission has allowed the publication of the results of exit polls for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election from 6.30 pm on Monday. “As per the Commission’s notification, results of the exit poll for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh can be released only after 6:30 pm on December 5, 2022,” tweeted Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday pitched for bringing about “parivartan (change)” in Gujarat as they urged voters to exercise their franchise. The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote at a polling station here during the second phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and said the state’s people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true. He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a “spectacular manner” and raising the prestige of India’s democracy in the whole world.
Exit polls will predict which party is likely to form a majority in the respective constituencies and assembly seats. Although not completely accurate, exit polls give a general overview of who the people are siding with.
Voting began at 8 am across 14,975 polling stations in Gujarat for the second phase, on 93 seats spread across 14 districts. As many as 833 candidates were in the fray and a three-way contest between BJP, AAP, and Congress was witnessed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Sukhram Rathva were among those who cast votes.
In the 2017 assembly polls, the ruling BJP won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates.
In a single-phase contest, election to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly concluded on November 12. People in Himachal cast their votes to elect 68 members of the Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on December 8.
Shimla in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout in the state at 62.53 per cent, 13 percentage points less than the state average of 75.6 per cent.
Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place in the national capital on Sunday, December 4. As many as 1.45 crore people were eligible to cast their votes and choose from 1,349 candidates.
According to the state Election Commission, the voter turnout for the election was 50 per cent. The voter turnout was less compared to the last two elections The votes to choose 250 councillors of the MCD will be counted on December 7.
Read all the Latest Politics News here