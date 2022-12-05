CHANGE LANGUAGE
  LIVE: Exit Poll Results 2022 to be Out Shortly; Can BJP Retain Power in Gujarat, Himachal? How Will Cong, AAP Perform?

LIVE: Exit Poll Results 2022 to be Out Shortly; Can BJP Retain Power in Gujarat, Himachal? How Will Cong, AAP Perform?

Gujarat, Himachal Exit Polls Live Updates: Exit polls will indicate which party is likely to form a majority in the respective constituencies and assembly seats

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 18:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Gujarat, Himachal Exit Polls Live Updates: Pollsters will soon gear up and predict the outcome of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results. Similarly, exit polls for the Delhi MCD elections will also start coming in soon. On Monday evening, elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will come to an end as voting for the second phase will conclude. The results of exit polls will be shown after 6.30 pm on Read More

Key Events
Dec 05, 2022 18:22 IST

Gujarat Election 2022: Viramgam BJP Candidate Hardik Patel Exudes Confidence in Party's Win, Says He's 'Relaxed'

Dec 05, 2022 17:53 IST

BJP to Win Bigger Mandate in Gujarat This Time: GVL Narsimha Rao

Dec 05, 2022 17:49 IST

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Poll: BJP Seeks Feedback from Party Candidates

The BJP’s Himachal Pradesh unit on Sunday sought feedback from all the 68 party candidates who contested the assembly elections on November 12. The internal exercise of the party held at Dharamshala was aimed at reviewing the prospects of its candidates. During the meeting, the BJP leaders also discussed constituencies which the party considers weak and the reasons why the candidates in such seats may lose, sources in the party said.

Dec 05, 2022 17:42 IST

58.68% Polling Recorded Till 5pm in Second Phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls

Dec 05, 2022 17:40 IST

Gujarat Second Phase: Patients, Centenarians, Transgender Persons Come Out to Vote

According to PTI, the second phase of polling in Gujarat saw bedridden people, patients on oxygen support, senior citizens including centenarians, and transgender persons as voters. They set an an example for others to exercise their democratic right.

Dec 05, 2022 17:11 IST

Exit Polls Prohibited by Election Commission Till 5:30 PM Today

The Election Commission notified the period from 8:00 am on November 12 to 5.30 pm on December 5 as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing results will be prohibited. The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

Dec 05, 2022 16:37 IST

Exit Polls Results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections After 6:30 pm Today

The Election Commission has allowed the publication of the results of exit polls for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election from 6.30 pm on Monday. “As per the Commission’s notification, results of the exit poll for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh can be released only after 6:30 pm on December 5, 2022,” tweeted Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh.

Dec 05, 2022 16:32 IST

Congress President Kharge Calls for 'Parivartan' in Gujarat During Second Phase of Polling

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday pitched for bringing about “parivartan (change)” in Gujarat as they urged voters to exercise their franchise. The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state.

Dec 05, 2022 16:25 IST

PM Modi Casts Vote in Gujarat Polls, Says 'It's People's Nature to Accept What is True'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote at a polling station here during the second phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and said the state’s people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true. He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a “spectacular manner” and raising the prestige of India’s democracy in the whole world.

December 5.

Exit polls will predict which party is likely to form a majority in the respective constituencies and assembly seats. Although not completely accurate, exit polls give a general overview of who the people are siding with.

GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Voting began at 8 am across 14,975 polling stations in Gujarat for the second phase, on 93 seats spread across 14 districts. As many as 833 candidates were in the fray and a three-way contest between BJP, AAP, and Congress was witnessed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Sukhram Rathva were among those who cast votes.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the ruling BJP won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates.

HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

In a single-phase contest, election to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly concluded on November 12. People in Himachal cast their votes to elect 68 members of the Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on December 8.

Shimla in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout in the state at 62.53 per cent, 13 percentage points less than the state average of 75.6 per cent.

DELHI MCD POLLS

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place in the national capital on Sunday, December 4. As many as 1.45 crore people were eligible to cast their votes and choose from 1,349 candidates.

According to the state Election Commission, the voter turnout for the election was 50 per cent. The voter turnout was less compared to the last two elections The votes to choose 250 councillors of the MCD will be counted on December 7.

