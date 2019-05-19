Exit Poll Results Andhra Pradesh LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's Kingmaker Dream May Suffer Jagan Jolt, TDP Predicted to Win 12 Seats

May 19, 2019 5:56 pm (IST)

The Congress and the BJP have taken a backseat in the state, being rendered to mere spectators of the Naidu versus Jagan fight. While the CM has been trying to rally together a strong opposition, BJP has been trying to woo Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to reports, the saffron party is also willing to go back on his stand against special category status for the state to get YSRCP in its fold.