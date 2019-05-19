Exit Poll Results Andhra Pradesh LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's Kingmaker Dream May Suffer Jagan Jolt, TDP Predicted to Win 12 Seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Event Highlights
- A Look at the Overall Voteshare
- Republic CVoter Predicts Close Contest Between TDP-YSRCP
- News24 Chanakya Predicts TDP Win
- Aaj Tak-Axis My India Predicts YSRCP Victory
- India Today-Axis Predicts Sweeping Victory For YSRCP
- NDA Slated For Win in 2019?
- IPSOS Predicts Less Than 1% Gap in Vote Share
- IPSOS Predicts Win For YSRCP
- Keenly Watched Contests in Mangalagiri, Kuppam, Pulivendula
- About a Formidable Foe
- Tilting Balance Between YSRCP and TDP
- Setting the Agenda
- The Fight For AP Assembly
- Regional Parties Fight it Out in Simultaneous Elections
The challenges before Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu were many when he set out to seek re-election in assembly polls and a kingmaker role in the Lok Sabha election, the first to be held in the state following its bifurcation in 2014. This was also the first election in the state since Naidu broke it off with the BJP-led NDA over delay in granting special status to Andhra.
Lagadapati Raja Gopal's exit poll survey reiterates the former Congress MP's earlier predictions of a TDP win. The survey estimates that the ruling party will come back to power with 100 out of 175 seats in the Assembly polls. For the Lok Sabha polls, the survey poll survey says that TDP will bag around 15 seats.
Exit Poll Results Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala LIVE: With 65 Lok Sabha seats between them, the southern states of Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala will play a huge role in government formation at the Centre.
As the exit poll results for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the entire northern region begin to trickle in, the Bharatiya Janata Party along with its National Democratic (NDA) allies seem to have an upper hand yet again.
India Today-Axis Pegs YSRCP's Win at 18 to 20 Seats | India Today-Axis has also predicted a win for YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. According to the national pollster, the Jagan Mohan Reddy party will sweep the Lok Sabha polls by winning between 18-20 seats. Meanwhile, it predicts the TDP in the second lead with 4-6 seats. Other parties, including the BJP, Congress and the Jana Sena, are predicted to have either drawn a nil or won 1 seat.
IPSOS Predicts Less Than 1% Gap in Vote Share | The vote share this time is predicted to be a 32.23%-31.82% split between the TDP and the YSRCP. IPSOS has suggested that while the BJP party has managed a share of 13.67% votes, Congress has gotten 8.31%. The 2014 elections had also seen a close contest between the two main contenders with Chandrababu Naidu's party managing 32.5% while the YSRCP had gotten 32.1%.
IPSOS Predicts LS Poll Win For YSRCP | According to the News18 IPSOS, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress will take the lead with 13-14 seats while the ruling Telugu Desam Party will come in second with 10-12 seats. IPSOS also predicted that the BJP and Congress will once again make a minimal impact and other contenders, including Pawan Kalyan's Jan Sena party, will draw a nil.
A strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption were the major factors when voters marched to polling booths for the simultaneous election on April 11. Soaring heat, faulty EVMs and VVPAT glitches stretched the polling late into the night on election day, following which CM Chandrababu Naidu lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.
Chandrababu's Kuppam Bid and Jagan Contests From Pulivendula | A key feature of these polls is the electoral debut of Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who contested for the Assembly from Mangalagiri in the capital region of Amaravati. Naidu sought re-election from Kuppam in his native Chittoor district while Jagan contested once again from Pulivendula, his family stronghold in Kadapa district.
Jaganmohan Reddy had quit the Congress in 2010 over UPA's decision to split Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP chief had also accused the grand old party of trying to split his family.
A Brief History of the YSR Congress Party | The YSR Congress Party came about in 2010 following a bitter split with the Congress over the UPA's decision to split Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP at the time had hit out at the grand old party of trying to split his family. However, in an interview with CNN-News18 last month, Jaganmohan Reddy had said that he no longer held any grudges for the Congress.
The Congress and the BJP have taken a backseat in the state, being rendered to mere spectators of the Naidu versus Jagan fight. While the CM has been trying to rally together a strong opposition, BJP has been trying to woo Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to reports, the saffron party is also willing to go back on his stand against special category status for the state to get YSRCP in its fold.
With other leaders, including NCP leader Sharad Pawar too trying to assume the role of convener, Naidu lost no time after elections in Andhra Pradesh and rushed to Delhi on May 16.
Chandrababu Naidu has been attempting to play a crucial role in stitching together an anti-BJP alliance. Yesterday, the CM met with key opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati. In the closed-door meeting between Mayawati and Naidu, the BSP supremo is said to have agreed that all parties need to come together to keep the BJP at bay. Naidu has also led a 21-party petition at the Supreme Court to increase VVPAT verification.
Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena to Play Determining Role | Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party, along with Bahujan Samaj Party and the other left parties are also fighting it out on all seats in the state. The Jana Sena has a strong presence in the coastal Godavari region and Guntur. Analysts have said that they will play a determining role in titling the balance between YSRCP and TDP.
Special Category Status and Cash Sops | The elections this time will be a defining one for the southern state. In 2014, CM Chandrababu Naidu's party, which had allied with the BJP, had gained from the Modi wave. Special status for the state has been one of the key issues. Both the YSR Congress and the ruling Telugu Desam Party(TDP) had promised that the state will get special category status if it is voted to power. The other main rallying point of the two parties has been cash assistance to farmers.
Contenders For Simultaneous Assembly Polls | Five political parties contested the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. The major competition has been one betweeen TDP, YSRCP while the BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party(JSP) are also fighting it out. For now, with 102 seats, TDP is the party with the majority in the state Assembly. YSRCP is the main opposition party with 67 seats.
The main opponents this year are Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party. In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu clinched victory with 15 seats while YSRCP came in second with eight seats. BJP had only managed to get two seats and Congress drew a nil. The difference this election, was the fallout between the BJP and the TDP . This coupled with anti-incumbency is likely to dent TDP's chances in the state.
Fates of 25 LS Seats and 175 Assembly Seats to be Decided | 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats went to the polls in the first phase of the elections on April 11 in Andhra Pradesh. One of the four states where simuktaneous elections took place, the state registered a turnout of 79.64% of the 3.69 crore voters.
File photo of Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu.
Seeking to play a crucial role in the opposition alliance against Narendra Modi, Naidu’s campaign this time was punctuated by meetings with opposition leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Naidu also led a 21-party petition at the Supreme Court to increase VVPAT verification, which was eventually turned down.
With Naidu firmly in the UPA saddle, the BJP began courting his arch-rival and YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who may emerge as a kingmaker in the event of a hung Parliament. The Special Category Status (SCS) reportedly topped Jagan’s charter of demands, with ministries for the YSRCP coming next.
Despite an unsaid understanding with the regional parties, the Congress and the BJP contested on their own, but both the national parties looked more or less like ringside spectators of the Naidu-versus-Jagan fight.
