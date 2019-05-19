Exit Poll Results Andhra Pradesh LIVE: It's Do-or-Die for Chandrababu Naidu Amid National Ambitions

May 19, 2019 5:00 pm (IST)

Special Category Status and Cash Sops | The elections this time will be a defining one for the southern state. In 2014, CM Chandrababu Naidu's party, which had allied with the BJP, had gained from the Modi wave. Special status for the state has been one of the key issues. Both the YSR Congress and the ruling Telugu Desam Party(TDP) had promised that the state will get special category status if it is voted to power. The other main rallying point of the two parties has been cash assistance to farmers.