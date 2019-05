Exit Poll Results Andhra Pradesh LIVE: It's Do-or-Die for Chandrababu Naidu Amid National Ambitions

Fates of 25 LS Seats and 175 Assembly Seats to be Decided | 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats went to the polls in the first phase of the elections on April 11 in Andhra Pradesh. One of the four states where simuktaneous elections took place, the state registered a turnout of 79.64% of the 3.69 crore voters.

The main opponents this year are Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party. In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu clinched victory with 15 seats while YSRCP came in second with eight seats. BJP had only managed to get two seats and Congress drew a nil. The difference this election, was the fallout between the BJP and the TDP . This coupled with anti-incumbency is likely to dent TDP's chances in the state.

Contenders For Simultaneous Assembly Polls | Five political parties contested the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. The major competition has been one betweeen TDP, YSRCP while the BJP, Congress and Jana Sena Party(JSP) are also fighting it out. For now, with 102 seats, TDP is the party with the majority in the state Assembly. YSRCP is the main opposition party with 67 seats.

Special Category Status and Cash Sops | The elections this time will be a defining one for the southern state. In 2014, CM Chandrababu Naidu's party, which had allied with the BJP, had gained from the Modi wave. Special status for the state has been one of the key issues. Both the YSR Congress and the ruling Telugu Desam Party(TDP) had promised that the state will get special category status if it is voted to power. The other main rallying point of the two parties has been cash assistance to farmers.

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena to Play Determining Role | Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party, along with Bahujan Samaj Party and the other left parties are also fighting it out on all seats in the state. The Jana Sena has a strong presence in the coastal Godavari region and Guntur. Analysts have said that they will play a determining role in titling the balance between YSRCP and TDP.

Chandrababu Naidu has been attempting to play a crucial role in stitching together an anti-BJP alliance. Yesterday, the CM met with key opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati. In the closed-door meeting between Mayawati and Naidu, the BSP supremo is said to have agreed that all parties need to come together to keep the BJP at bay. Naidu has also led a 21-party petition at the Supreme Court to increase VVPAT verification.

The Congress and the BJP have taken a backseat in the state, being rendered to mere spectators of the Naidu versus Jagan fight. While the CM has been trying to rally together a strong opposition, BJP has been trying to woo Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to reports, the saffron party is also willing to go back on his stand against special category status for the state to get YSRCP in its fold.

A Brief History of the YSR Congress Party | The YSR Congress Party came about in 2010 following a bitter split with the Congress over the UPA's decision to split Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP at the time had hit out at the grand old party of trying to split his family. However, in an interview with CNN-News18 last month, Jaganmohan Reddy had said that he no longer held any grudges for the Congress.

IPSOS Predicts LS Poll Win For YSRCP | According to the News18 IPSOS, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress will take the lead with 13-14 seats while the ruling Telugu Desam Party will come in second with 10-12 seats. IPSOS also predicted that the BJP and Congress will once again make a minimal impact and other contenders, including Pawan Kalyan's Jan Sena party, will draw a nil.

Exit Poll Results Andhra Pradesh LIVE: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu faces an uphill battle this time in his home state with YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy posing a strong challenge. The exit poll results for both Andhra Pradesh assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be out today evening after voting ends in the final phase of general elections across India. This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise.The challenges before Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu were many when he set out to seek re-election in assembly polls and a kingmaker role in the Lok Sabha election, the first to be held in the state following its bifurcation in 2014. This was also the first election in the state since Naidu broke it off with the BJP-led NDA over delay in granting special status to Andhra.

A strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption were the major factors when voters marched to polling booths for the simultaneous election on April 11. Soaring heat, faulty EVMs and VVPAT glitches stretched the polling late into the night on election day, following which CM Chandrababu Naidu lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.Seeking to play a crucial role in the opposition alliance against Narendra Modi, Naidu's campaign this time was punctuated by meetings with opposition leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Naidu also led a 21-party petition at the Supreme Court to increase VVPAT verification, which was eventually turned down.With Naidu firmly in the UPA saddle, the BJP began courting his arch-rival and YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who may emerge as a kingmaker in the event of a hung Parliament. The Special Category Status (SCS) reportedly topped Jagan's charter of demands, with ministries for the YSRCP coming next.Despite an unsaid understanding with the regional parties, the Congress and the BJP contested on their own, but both the national parties looked more or less like ringside spectators of the Naidu-versus-Jagan fight.