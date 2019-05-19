CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Exit Poll Results Bengal, Assam, Northeast LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Looks to Trump PM Modi as BJP Makes an Eastern Push

News18.com | May 19, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Bengal, Assam, Northeast Exit Poll Results LIVE: West Bengal witnessed the most violence in all seven phases of the elections, with the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress accusing each other of masterminding it. Hundreds of companies of Central forces were deployed in thousands of polling booths in the state to ensure free and fair voting.

The Amit Shah-led saffron party, which won just two seats in the 2014 elections, conducted several rallies and meetings to ensure the party increases its tally in the state and to also balance out any seats it may have lost in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. But the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress will look to up its tally amid this purported polarisation. Bengal has 42 seats in the Lok Sabha — the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh.
Read More
May 19, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

Assam Till Third Phase | By the third phase, 14 seats had voted in Assam. As per the News18-IPSOS survey, the National Democratic Alliance is likely to win 8-10 Lok Sabha seats. The Bharatiya Janta Party may win 4-6, Ason Gana Parishad may win 1-3 and the Bodoland People's Front may win one. Congress may get limited to 2-4 parliamentary seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) may win two.

May 19, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Central Forces 'Intimidating' Voters, Alleges TMC as BJP Urges EC to Extend Their Stay in Bengal

The BJP termed the allegations baseless and said it was goons supported by the TMC who were trying to intimidate voters.

May 19, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala LIVE: Congress-JD(S) Marriage on the Line

Exit Poll Results Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala LIVE: With 65 Lok Sabha seats between them, the southern states of Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala will play a huge role in government formation at the Centre.

May 19, 2019 6:23 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | How BJP Saffronised Northeast One State at a Time in Pursuit of 'Congress-Mukt Bharat'

The fact that the BJP is hoping to make electoral gains through it's east policy in the northeast for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is known to all, as it is expected to face major losses in the heartland states, which it had swept in 2014.

May 19, 2019 6:11 pm (IST)

BJP's Anupam Hazra Complains of a 'Pre-Planned Game' | Complaining against the presiding officer, Anupam Hazra of the BJP said, "The presiding officer is trying to fool me saying he doesn't know anything. I spoke to a few voters who said that the presiding officer was whispering to them that they need to press the button which is inked. It's clearly a pre-planned game."

May 19, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Bengal shaped Hindutva. Today, Hindutva is shaping Bengal | A News18.com Immersive

The jury is still out on if BJP will make a dent in the once-Marxist bastion. But the violent political battle has polarized the twice-partitioned state along communal lines like never before.

May 19, 2019 5:50 pm (IST)

BJP has written to Chief Electoral Officer West Bengal, alleging violent incidents in nine parliamentary constituencies of the state. Letter states, "We have filed 417 complaints to ECI, out of which 227 were resolved, a whopping number of 190 complaints are unresolved."

May 19, 2019 5:34 pm (IST)

At 5pm, the voter turnout at the polling constituencies of West Bengal stand at:
Dumdum-65.24% ; Barasat-65.38% ; Bashirhat-69.89% ; Joynagar-64.21% ; Mathurapur-69.39% ; Diamond Harbour-66.31% ; Jadavpur-60.59% ; Kolkata Dakshin-58.66% ; Kolkata Uttar-54.99%.

May 19, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)

Amid reports of clashes allegedly between the TMC and BJP activists, polling is currently underway, amid tight security, in Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Joynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC) in the seventh and final phase of the staggered general election. Voting is also in progress for by-elections to four Assembly constituencies in Bengal, necessitated due to resignations by sitting MLAs who are contesting the parliamentary polls.

May 19, 2019 5:16 pm (IST)

For the seventh phase, the voter turnout in West Bengal till 5 pm is at 70.3%.

May 19, 2019 4:46 pm (IST)

'Never Seen This Kind Of Election' | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote at a polling station in Kolkata. Till 3 pm the voter turnout was 63.58% in West Bengal. She says, "The way the elections are taking place... .the way BJP has used central forces to torture here... this is unprecendented. I have never seen this kind of election."

Exit Poll Results Bengal, Assam, Northeast LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Looks to Trump PM Modi as BJP Makes an Eastern Push
A combination photo of Mamata Banerjee (L) and PM Narendra Modi.

Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.

The BJP is especially hoping to make inroads in West Bengal with an agenda centred around the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), with party leaders making constant attacks on the Trinamool government over its stand on the two bills.

The situation in the Northeast states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim also appears tense, with political parties from across the spectrum conducting several rallies and meetings in the run-up to the elections. One of the stated aims of the BJP is to make inroads in the region even as the party faces several hurdles. The saffron party, which won 10 seats in the last elections, had managed to peg the Congress back at eight.

A key issue for the BJP will be to convert its electoral alliance, in the form of the North East Democratic Alliance, into a political one. Already, an ally in the form of the Nagaland People’s Front has announced that it will withdraw support to the BJP-led government in Manipur after the elections conclude. Identity politics and the issue of the NRC will play a key role in determining which way the region swings.
  • 17 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
    PAK vs ENG
    340/7
    50.0 overs
    		 341/7
    49.3 overs
    England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    WI vs BAN
    152/1
    24.0 overs
    		 213/5
    22.5 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    IRE vs BAN
    292/8
    50.0 overs
    		 294/4
    43.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
    PAK vs ENG
    358/9
    50.0 overs
    		 359/4
    44.5 overs
    England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    WI vs BAN
    247/9
    50.0 overs
    		 248/5
    47.2 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram