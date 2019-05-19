Exit Poll Results Bengal, Assam, Northeast LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Looks to Trump PM Modi as BJP Makes an Eastern Push

Assam Till Third Phase | By the third phase, 14 seats had voted in Assam. As per the News18-IPSOS survey, the National Democratic Alliance is likely to win 8-10 Lok Sabha seats. The Bharatiya Janta Party may win 4-6, Ason Gana Parishad may win 1-3 and the Bodoland People's Front may win one. Congress may get limited to 2-4 parliamentary seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) may win two.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM -- -- -- --
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH -- -- --
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH -- -- --
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH -- -- -- --
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH -- -- -- --
-
25Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
80Seats
BJP SP+BSP INC+ OTH -- -- -- --
-
48Seats
NDA UPA VBA OTH -- -- -- --
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH -- -- -- --
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH -- -- --
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH -- -- --
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT -- -- -- --
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH -- -- -- --
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH -- -- --
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH -- -- -- --
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Event Highlights
The Amit Shah-led saffron party, which won just two seats in the 2014 elections, conducted several rallies and meetings to ensure the party increases its tally in the state and to also balance out any seats it may have lost in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. But the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress will look to up its tally amid this purported polarisation. Bengal has 42 seats in the Lok Sabha — the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh.
CLICK TO READ | Central Forces 'Intimidating' Voters, Alleges TMC as BJP Urges EC to Extend Their Stay in Bengal
The BJP termed the allegations baseless and said it was goons supported by the TMC who were trying to intimidate voters.
CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala LIVE: Congress-JD(S) Marriage on the Line
Exit Poll Results Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala LIVE: With 65 Lok Sabha seats between them, the southern states of Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala will play a huge role in government formation at the Centre.
CLICK TO READ | How BJP Saffronised Northeast One State at a Time in Pursuit of 'Congress-Mukt Bharat'
The fact that the BJP is hoping to make electoral gains through it's east policy in the northeast for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is known to all, as it is expected to face major losses in the heartland states, which it had swept in 2014.
BJP's Anupam Hazra Complains of a 'Pre-Planned Game' | Complaining against the presiding officer, Anupam Hazra of the BJP said, "The presiding officer is trying to fool me saying he doesn't know anything. I spoke to a few voters who said that the presiding officer was whispering to them that they need to press the button which is inked. It's clearly a pre-planned game."
CLICK TO READ | Bengal shaped Hindutva. Today, Hindutva is shaping Bengal | A News18.com Immersive
The jury is still out on if BJP will make a dent in the once-Marxist bastion. But the violent political battle has polarized the twice-partitioned state along communal lines like never before.
Amid reports of clashes allegedly between the TMC and BJP activists, polling is currently underway, amid tight security, in Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Joynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC) in the seventh and final phase of the staggered general election. Voting is also in progress for by-elections to four Assembly constituencies in Bengal, necessitated due to resignations by sitting MLAs who are contesting the parliamentary polls.
'Never Seen This Kind Of Election' | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote at a polling station in Kolkata. Till 3 pm the voter turnout was 63.58% in West Bengal. She says, "The way the elections are taking place... .the way BJP has used central forces to torture here... this is unprecendented. I have never seen this kind of election."
A combination photo of Mamata Banerjee (L) and PM Narendra Modi.
Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.
The BJP is especially hoping to make inroads in West Bengal with an agenda centred around the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), with party leaders making constant attacks on the Trinamool government over its stand on the two bills.
The situation in the Northeast states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim also appears tense, with political parties from across the spectrum conducting several rallies and meetings in the run-up to the elections. One of the stated aims of the BJP is to make inroads in the region even as the party faces several hurdles. The saffron party, which won 10 seats in the last elections, had managed to peg the Congress back at eight.
A key issue for the BJP will be to convert its electoral alliance, in the form of the North East Democratic Alliance, into a political one. Already, an ally in the form of the Nagaland People’s Front has announced that it will withdraw support to the BJP-led government in Manipur after the elections conclude. Identity politics and the issue of the NRC will play a key role in determining which way the region swings.
-
