Exit Poll Results Bengal, Assam, Northeast LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Looks to Trump PM Modi as BJP Makes an Eastern Push

May 19, 2019 6:11 pm (IST)

BJP's Anupam Hazra Complains of a 'Pre-Planned Game' | Complaining against the presiding officer, Anupam Hazra of the BJP said, "The presiding officer is trying to fool me saying he doesn't know anything. I spoke to a few voters who said that the presiding officer was whispering to them that they need to press the button which is inked. It's clearly a pre-planned game."