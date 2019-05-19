Exit Poll Results Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala LIVE: BJP Predicted to Trump Congress-JDS; KCR May Get Bargaining Chip at Centre

File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi with JD(S) leader and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.



For the Congress, leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha and MP from Gulbarga, Mallikarjun Kharge, and state agriculture minister Krishna Byre Gowda, were amongt the big faces this election. Gowda contested from Bangalore South against the BJP’s union minister Sadananda Gowda.



The BJP, like several other states, banked primarily on Prime Minister Modi’s appeal and focused on promising a stable government, with its ‘majboot vs majboor’ coalition narrative working best in the state considering the pains in the functioning of the Congress-JD(S) government.



KERALA



Kerala, which has seen only a bipolar polity till date, could possibly witness a triangular electoral verdict this time thanks to the faith vs law fight over Sabarimala. The entry of young women at the shrine, of course, was the key poll issue in Kerala, carrying the BJP’s hopes in a state which has not opened its door for the centrally ruling party yet.



Kerala, which went to polls on April 23, has witnessed a triangular fight between the BJP, Congress and CPM at least in Pathanamthitta, the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests. If BJP succeeds in turning the wide support it received post the Sabarimala verdict into votes, K Surendran will be the first BJP Lok Sabha member from the state.



The CPM, which maintains it was only implementing the Supreme Court order allowing the entry of young women in the temple, believes that the BJP winning a single seat in Kerala would mean validation for the massive violence unleashed by Right-wing outfits following the court order.



For the Congress, it has been more of a prestige battle in the state as party chief Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.



The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which in 2014 secured 12 of the 20 seats up for grabs in 2014, believes the presence of Rahul Gandhi would turn the tide in its favour.



The CPM is battling for survival. The party is close to losing the status of a national party, no longer a player in former citadels like Tripura and west Bengal. Kerala is its last bastion in the country.



Given that it is a high-stake battle for all parties, a total of nine sitting MLAs were fielded this time. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded six legislators, while three Congress-led UDF MLAs are in the poll fray.



TELANGANA



Buoyed by its landslide victory in the Telangana Assembly elections last year and with opposition parties looking demoralised, the TRS had a clear edge going into the election.



KCR had appealed to people to make it victorious on all seats so that he, along with other regional parties, can play a key role in forming a non-BJP, non-Congress government at the Centre.



The ruling party had worked with 'Mission 16' while offering support to “friendly” party Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) to continue its stranglehold on Hyderabad.



Reeling under desertions by its MLAs, the Congress struggled to put up a strong fight against TRS while the BJP's prospects always looked remote. The Telugu Desam Party chose not to contest the election in Telangana after the party’s dismal showing in the assembly elections.



In the Assembly elections held in December, the TRS had got a massive mandate, winning 88 out of 119 seats, riding on the goodwill generated by the welfare scheme launched by KCR in the last four-and-half years.



The Congress, despite cobbling up a four-party front, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was relegated to a distant second position with 21 seats.



If the assembly segments won by the TRS in December are considered, it translates to 15 Lok Sabha seats. In comparison, the Congress won 21 assembly seats, which would add up to one Lok Sabha seat.



In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the TRS had bagged 11 seats while the Congress won two and the TDP, the YSR Congress, the BJP and the MIM got one each.



The TRS, which dropped four outgoing MPs, had especially focusing on four constituencies, including Secunderabad and Khammam, which it has never won.



Senior Congress leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdary carried the party's hopes in Khammam, while state unit president Uttam Kumar Reddy faced a tough battle in Nalgonda.



The CPI and CPI-M, which fought Assembly elections as a part of different alliances, had joined hands to field candidates in their former strongholds of Nalgonda and Khammam.



Constituencies like Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar, where the BJP is considered to have sizeable presence, saw triangular fights.



In Nizamabad, KCR's daughter K Kavitha, who is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term, was locked in a keen battle against Madhu Yashki Goud of the Congress and D. Aravind of the BJP. About 200 farmers have also entered the fray in this constituency to highlight their hardships.



The BJP replaced its lone outgoing MP and senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya with G. Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad, a seat which was held by either Congress or BJP in the past. While Congress has fielded its former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, state minister T. Srinivas Yadav's son Sai Kiran Yadav is the TRS candidate.