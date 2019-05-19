Exit Poll Results Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala LIVE: BJP Predicted to Trump Congress-JDS; KCR May Get Bargaining Chip at Centre

Exit Poll Results Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala LIVE: According to News18-IPSOS survey, the BJP is set to win 20-23 seats out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in Karnataka with a vote share of 54.47%, and the UPA is likely to wrest 5-8 seats with 41.85% of the votes. In Kerala, the News18-IPSOS survey has predicted that LDF will win 11-13 seats and the Congress-led UDF will win 7-9. The poll also suggests that the BJP might just be able to wrest one seat in the state. KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samiti is likely to win 10-12 of the 17 seats in the state. Both the Congress and the BJP will possibly win 1-3 seats. Owaisi’s AIMIM may win one seat.
In Karnataka, prominent figures in this election included former PM and JD(S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda, who contested from Tumkur this time round, as he vacated his traditional seat of Hassan, from where he won five times, for grandson Prajwal Revanna. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a second grandson, contested from Mandya, a seat traditionally held by the Congress but given to the JD(S) in the seat-sharing exercise. He faced off against independent candidate Sumalatha, wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh. She had the support of the BJP as this was the only seat the saffron party did not contest.
The News18-IPSOS survey predicts that the SP-BSP gathbandhan will fail to make a mark in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh despite the arithmetic being in its favour.
May 19, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
Assembly Bypolls in Karnataka | Bypolls for the assembly constituencies of Chincholi and Kundgol in Karnataka were held today. An average of 75.81 percent polling was recorded. The bypolls are crucial for both the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance and the BJP with the latter maintaining that a victory for it would boost its numbers in the assembly and have larger political implications.
May 19, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
NDA to Form the Next Government | According to a sruvey by News18-IPSOS, NDA will win 336 of the 542 seats. The majority mark is 272. As for vote share, the NDA will win 48.5% of the total votes. Predictions state that the UPA will hold 82 seats with 25% of the vote share.
May 19, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)
Most exit polls forecast a majority for the BJP-led NDA, although the numbers differ. Two exit polls telecast by Times Now gave the NDA 296 and 306 seats while they projected 126 and 132 for the Congress-led UPA. The CVoter-Republic exit poll has forecast 287 and 128 seats for the NDA and UPA, respectively. However, Neta-News X predicted that the NDA could fall short of the majority and win 242 seats and gave the UPA 164 seats.
May 19, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)
News-18 IPSOS Exit Polls with Bhupendra Chaube, Zakka Jacob and Anand Narasimhan
Over the past year, BJP has made repeated attempts to do its 'Operation Kamala' in the state -- wooing MLAs from other parties to defect to it by promising to get them re-elected on its symbol and later reward them with a ministerial berth.
May 19, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)
BJP Set To Win Karnataka | The Chanakya News24 survey predicts that BJP is set to win 23 of the state's 28 seats and the Congress will win 5 seats.
May 19, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)
Cong-led UDF to Win Kerala | India Today predictions state that the Cong-led UDF will win 15-16 seats, BJP+ will potentially win one seat and others will take away 3-5 seats.
The electoral irrelevance of the islands of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep is, perhaps, part of the larger problem of politics and policy being mainland-centric, pushing islands into isolated corners.
May 19, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)
Cong Set to Win Lakshadweep | According to a survey by India Today-Axis, the Congress is set to win the one Lok Sabha seat in the island, bringing down the NCP, the current incumbent party. The seat is reserved for STs considering the fact that STs constitute 95% of the population, according to the 2011 census
May 19, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)
TRS in Telangana | According to a survey by India Today-Axis, KCR's TRS is set to win 10-12 of the 17 seats. Both the Congress and the BJP will possibly win 1-3 seats. The AIMIM will win one seat
May 19, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)
Karnataka Exit Poll | According to a survey by India Today, BJP will win 21 of the state's 28 seats and the Congress will win 3-6 seats
May 19, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)
TRS to Sweep Telangana | According to News18-IPSOS survey, TRS will win 12-14 out of 17 seats in the state with 46.35% of the vote share.
May 19, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)
BJP Fares Well in Karnataka | According to News18-IPSOS survey, the BJP is set to win 7-9 seats out of the 14 that went to polls in the second phase. The UPA will wrest 5-7 seats.
May 19, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)
KCR's Strategy for Telangana | Buoyed by its landslide victory in the Telangana Assembly elections last year and with opposition parties looking demoralised, the TRS had a clear edge going into the election. KCR appealed to people to make it victorious on all seats so that he, along with other regional parties, can play a key role in forming a non-BJP, non-Congress government at the Centre. The ruling party had worked with 'Mission 16' while offering support to AIMIM to continue its strongehold on Hyderabad
May 19, 2019 6:10 pm (IST)
Kerala, which has seen only a bipolar polity till date, could possibly witness a triangular electoral verdict this time between the BJP, Congress and CPM thanks to the faith vs law fight over Sabarimala. The entry of young women at the shrine was a key poll issue in Kerala, carrying the BJP’s hopes in a state which has not opened its door for the centrally ruling party yet.
May 19, 2019 6:07 pm (IST)
Alliance Dynamics in Karnataka | The assembly polls in 2018 had thrown up a fractured mandate. Given the pre-poll alliance between the Congress and the JDS this time around - Congress contesting in 11 and JDS in 3 - it remains to be seen how the parties will fare in view of their combined strength.
May 19, 2019 5:58 pm (IST)
Voting is ongoing in assembly constituencies of Chincholi and Kundgol. An estimated 56.5 per cent of the over 3.8 lakh electorate exercised their franchise till 3 PM.
May 19, 2019 5:43 pm (IST)
Today, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) announced the allocation of Rs 100 crores for developing ancient Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple, situated on the banks of river Godavari, into a tourist destination and a spiritual hub. In the past few days, KCR has been dominating headlines with an intent to form a 'federal front' with the support of regional parties.
In the field are 185 candidates, including 178 farmers who jumped into the fray to support their demand for remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board based in Nizamabad.
Fourteen of the 28 constituencies in the state will vote in the second phase on Thursday. The BJP and the Congress each currently holds six of these and the JD(S) holds the other two.
May 19, 2019 4:54 pm (IST)
The last phase of polling for the 2019 elections is currently underway in states like Punjab, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, etc. Voting in the southern constituencies ended in the 3rd phase wherein voters from states like Karnataka and Kerala exercised their franchise.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi with JD(S) leader and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
For the Congress, leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha and MP from Gulbarga, Mallikarjun Kharge, and state agriculture minister Krishna Byre Gowda, were amongt the big faces this election. Gowda contested from Bangalore South against the BJP’s union minister Sadananda Gowda.
The BJP, like several other states, banked primarily on Prime Minister Modi’s appeal and focused on promising a stable government, with its ‘majboot vs majboor’ coalition narrative working best in the state considering the pains in the functioning of the Congress-JD(S) government.
Kerala, which has seen only a bipolar polity till date, could possibly witness a triangular electoral verdict this time thanks to the faith vs law fight over Sabarimala. The entry of young women at the shrine, of course, was the key poll issue in Kerala, carrying the BJP’s hopes in a state which has not opened its door for the centrally ruling party yet.
Kerala, which went to polls on April 23, has witnessed a triangular fight between the BJP, Congress and CPM at least in Pathanamthitta, the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests. If BJP succeeds in turning the wide support it received post the Sabarimala verdict into votes, K Surendran will be the first BJP Lok Sabha member from the state.
The CPM, which maintains it was only implementing the Supreme Court order allowing the entry of young women in the temple, believes that the BJP winning a single seat in Kerala would mean validation for the massive violence unleashed by Right-wing outfits following the court order.
For the Congress, it has been more of a prestige battle in the state as party chief Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
KERALA
Kerala, which has seen only a bipolar polity till date, could possibly witness a triangular electoral verdict this time thanks to the faith vs law fight over Sabarimala. The entry of young women at the shrine, of course, was the key poll issue in Kerala, carrying the BJP’s hopes in a state which has not opened its door for the centrally ruling party yet.
Kerala, which went to polls on April 23, has witnessed a triangular fight between the BJP, Congress and CPM at least in Pathanamthitta, the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests. If BJP succeeds in turning the wide support it received post the Sabarimala verdict into votes, K Surendran will be the first BJP Lok Sabha member from the state.
The CPM, which maintains it was only implementing the Supreme Court order allowing the entry of young women in the temple, believes that the BJP winning a single seat in Kerala would mean validation for the massive violence unleashed by Right-wing outfits following the court order.
For the Congress, it has been more of a prestige battle in the state as party chief Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which in 2014 secured 12 of the 20 seats up for grabs in 2014, believes the presence of Rahul Gandhi would turn the tide in its favour.
The CPM is battling for survival. The party is close to losing the status of a national party, no longer a player in former citadels like Tripura and west Bengal. Kerala is its last bastion in the country.
Given that it is a high-stake battle for all parties, a total of nine sitting MLAs were fielded this time. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded six legislators, while three Congress-led UDF MLAs are in the poll fray.
TELANGANA
Buoyed by its landslide victory in the Telangana Assembly elections last year and with opposition parties looking demoralised, the TRS had a clear edge going into the election.
KCR had appealed to people to make it victorious on all seats so that he, along with other regional parties, can play a key role in forming a non-BJP, non-Congress government at the Centre.
The ruling party had worked with 'Mission 16' while offering support to “friendly” party Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) to continue its stranglehold on Hyderabad.
Reeling under desertions by its MLAs, the Congress struggled to put up a strong fight against TRS while the BJP's prospects always looked remote. The Telugu Desam Party chose not to contest the election in Telangana after the party’s dismal showing in the assembly elections.
In the Assembly elections held in December, the TRS had got a massive mandate, winning 88 out of 119 seats, riding on the goodwill generated by the welfare scheme launched by KCR in the last four-and-half years.
The Congress, despite cobbling up a four-party front, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was relegated to a distant second position with 21 seats.
If the assembly segments won by the TRS in December are considered, it translates to 15 Lok Sabha seats. In comparison, the Congress won 21 assembly seats, which would add up to one Lok Sabha seat.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the TRS had bagged 11 seats while the Congress won two and the TDP, the YSR Congress, the BJP and the MIM got one each.
The TRS, which dropped four outgoing MPs, had especially focusing on four constituencies, including Secunderabad and Khammam, which it has never won.
Senior Congress leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdary carried the party's hopes in Khammam, while state unit president Uttam Kumar Reddy faced a tough battle in Nalgonda.
The CPI and CPI-M, which fought Assembly elections as a part of different alliances, had joined hands to field candidates in their former strongholds of Nalgonda and Khammam.
Constituencies like Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar, where the BJP is considered to have sizeable presence, saw triangular fights.
In Nizamabad, KCR's daughter K Kavitha, who is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term, was locked in a keen battle against Madhu Yashki Goud of the Congress and D. Aravind of the BJP. About 200 farmers have also entered the fray in this constituency to highlight their hardships.
The BJP replaced its lone outgoing MP and senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya with G. Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad, a seat which was held by either Congress or BJP in the past. While Congress has fielded its former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, state minister T. Srinivas Yadav's son Sai Kiran Yadav is the TRS candidate.