Exit Poll Results Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala LIVE: Congress-JD(S) Marriage on the Line

KCR's Strategy for Telangana | Buoyed by its landslide victory in the Telangana Assembly elections last year and with opposition parties looking demoralised, the TRS had a clear edge going into the election. KCR appealed to people to make it victorious on all seats so that he, along with other regional parties, can play a key role in forming a non-BJP, non-Congress government at the Centre. The ruling party had worked with 'Mission 16' while offering support to AIMIM to continue its strongehold on Hyderabad
Event Highlights
In Karnataka, prominent figures in this election included former PM and JD(S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda, who contested from Tumkur this time round, as he vacated his traditional seat of Hassan, from where he won five times, for grandson Prajwal Revanna. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a second grandson, contested from Mandya, a seat traditionally held by the Congress but given to the JD(S) in the seat-sharing exercise. He faced off against independent candidate Sumalatha, wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh. She had the support of the BJP as this was the only seat the saffron party did not contest.
Kerala, which has seen only a bipolar polity till date, could possibly witness a triangular electoral verdict this time between the BJP, Congress and CPM thanks to the faith vs law fight over Sabarimala. The entry of young women at the shrine was a key poll issue in Kerala, carrying the BJP’s hopes in a state which has not opened its door for the centrally ruling party yet.
Today, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) announced the allocation of Rs 100 crores for developing ancient Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple, situated on the banks of river Godavari, into a tourist destination and a spiritual hub. In the past few days, KCR has been dominating headlines with an intent to form a 'federal front' with the support of regional parties.
In the Lok Sabha elections, the LDF is contesting in all the 20 seats, the CPI(M) on 16 seats and the CPI on four.
In the field are 185 candidates, including 178 farmers who jumped into the fray to support their demand for remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board based in Nizamabad.
Fourteen of the 28 constituencies in the state will vote in the second phase on Thursday. The BJP and the Congress each currently holds six of these and the JD(S) holds the other two.
For the Congress, leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha and MP from Gulbarga, Mallikarjun Kharge, and state agriculture minister Krishna Byre Gowda, were amongt the big faces this election. Gowda contested from Bangalore South against the BJP’s union minister Sadananda Gowda.
TELANGANA
Buoyed by its landslide victory in the Telangana Assembly elections last year and with opposition parties looking demoralised, the TRS had a clear edge going into the election.
KCR had appealed to people to make it victorious on all seats so that he, along with other regional parties, can play a key role in forming a non-BJP, non-Congress government at the Centre.
The ruling party had worked with 'Mission 16' while offering support to “friendly” party Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) to continue its stranglehold on Hyderabad.
Reeling under desertions by its MLAs, the Congress struggled to put up a strong fight against TRS while the BJP's prospects always looked remote. The Telugu Desam Party chose not to contest the election in Telangana after the party’s dismal showing in the assembly elections.
In the Assembly elections held in December, the TRS had got a massive mandate, winning 88 out of 119 seats, riding on the goodwill generated by the welfare scheme launched by KCR in the last four-and-half years.
The Congress, despite cobbling up a four-party front, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was relegated to a distant second position with 21 seats.
If the assembly segments won by the TRS in December are considered, it translates to 15 Lok Sabha seats. In comparison, the Congress won 21 assembly seats, which would add up to one Lok Sabha seat.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the TRS had bagged 11 seats while the Congress won two and the TDP, the YSR Congress, the BJP and the MIM got one each.
The TRS, which dropped four outgoing MPs, had especially focusing on four constituencies, including Secunderabad and Khammam, which it has never won.
Senior Congress leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdary carried the party's hopes in Khammam, while state unit president Uttam Kumar Reddy faced a tough battle in Nalgonda.
The CPI and CPI-M, which fought Assembly elections as a part of different alliances, had joined hands to field candidates in their former strongholds of Nalgonda and Khammam.
Constituencies like Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar, where the BJP is considered to have sizeable presence, saw triangular fights.
In Nizamabad, KCR's daughter K Kavitha, who is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term, was locked in a keen battle against Madhu Yashki Goud of the Congress and D. Aravind of the BJP. About 200 farmers have also entered the fray in this constituency to highlight their hardships.
The BJP replaced its lone outgoing MP and senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya with G. Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad, a seat which was held by either Congress or BJP in the past. While Congress has fielded its former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, state minister T. Srinivas Yadav's son Sai Kiran Yadav is the TRS candidate.
