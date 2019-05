Exit Poll Results Maharashtra, Gujarat LIVE: West India to be Saffron Again as NDA Set to Sweep Maha & Gujarat, Say Surveys

Exit Poll Results Maharashtra, Gujarat LIVE: Updates: The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance are set to sweep Maharashtra once again, while the BJP will maintain its tight grip over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, according to most exit poll surveys. The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has forecast that the BJP and Shiv Sena will win 42-45 seats in Maharashtra, while the Congress and NCP combine will only win four to six seats in the state that sends 48 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. The survey has also predicted a BJP sweep in Gujarat, with the saffron party predicted to win 25 or all 26 seats in the state, with the Congress struggling to open its account.According to News24-Chanakya, the BJP is likely to win all the 26 seats in Gujarat. The Times Now survey has predicted that the BJP and Shiv Sena will win 38 seats in Maharashtra, while Congress and NCP will win 10 seats in the state. The ABP-Nielsen survey, meanwhile has given 34 seats to the NDA and 14 seats to the UPA.

As the marathon Lok Sabha election exercise, spread over 38 days, drew to a close today, the focus has shifted to the exit poll results , which will indicate whether the NDA will return to power for a second term after May 23 or whether the opposition will cobble up the numbers. In this live blog, we will focus on the crucial states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, which the BJP had nearly swept in 2014, as well as Goa and the union territories of Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey. IPSOS, the world’s top international pollster that boasts a solid track record of predicting the electoral outcomes of several elections around the world with accuracy. We will also bring to you the round-up of what other pollsters are predicting.Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka While Maharashtra sends 48 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has 26 seats.In 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena had won 42 seats in Maharashtra and all 26 in Gujarat, propelling the NDA to get an absolute majority at the Centre. The Congress had won just two seats in Maharashtra and had drawn a blank in Gujarat.In both the states, the NDA has banked mainly on ‘Brand Modi’, the Balakot air strike and national security as it hopes for a repeat of 2014, while the Congress, bereft of a leader with similar appeal, strived to keep the campaign focused on local issues and highlighted farmer distress and unemployment.Two Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs in Goa, while both Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have one constituency each. All the four seats are currently held by the BJP.