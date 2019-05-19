Exit Poll Results Maharashtra, Gujarat LIVE: West India to be Saffron Again as NDA Set to Sweep Maha & Gujarat, Say Surveys

Read More

Exit Poll Results Maharashtra, Gujarat LIVE: Updates: The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance are set to sweep Maharashtra once again, while the BJP will maintain its tight grip over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, according to most exit poll surveys. The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has forecast that the BJP and Shiv Sena will win 42-45 seats in Maharashtra, while the Congress and NCP combine will only win four to six seats in the state that sends 48 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. The survey has also predicted a BJP sweep in Gujarat, with the saffron party predicted to win 25 or all 26 seats in the state, with the Congress struggling to open its account.According to News24-Chanakya, the BJP is likely to win all the 26 seats in Gujarat. The Times Now survey has predicted that the BJP and Shiv Sena will win 38 seats in Maharashtra, while Congress and NCP will win 10 seats in the state. The ABP-Nielsen survey, meanwhile has given 34 seats to the NDA and 14 seats to the UPA.