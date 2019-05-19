Exit Poll Results Maharashtra, Gujarat LIVE: Will NDA Retain Stronghold Over West? Pollsters Verdict Soon

May 19, 2019 5:15 pm (IST)

Maharashtra | In 2014, the alliance of the BJP and the Shiv Sena had swept the polls in Maharashtra by winning 42 seats, propelling the NDA to get an absolute majority at the Centre.The Congress had won just two seats and the decimation was such that it lost even Nandurbar in the north and Sangli in the west, seats it had never lost since 1962. Alliance partner NCP had won four seats.