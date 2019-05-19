Exit Poll Results Maharashtra, Gujarat LIVE: Will NDA Retain Stronghold Over West? Pollsters Verdict Soon

Star-studded battle for Mumbai | Congress stalwart Milind Deora Deora is pitted against sitting Sena MP Arvind Sawant in Mumbai South, while Priya Dutt is in the fray against BJP MP Poonam Mahajan in Mumbai North Central. Eknath Gaikwad is once again facing his Shiv Sena rival and sitting MP Rahul Shewale in South Central. Sanjay Nirupam is trying his his luck in Mumbai North West this time as the Congress fielded actor Urmila Matondkar in Mumbai North against sitting BJP MP Gopal Shetty.
Event Highlights
This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey. IPSOS, the world’s top international pollster that boasts a solid track record of predicting the electoral outcomes of several elections around the world with accuracy. We will also bring to you the round-up of what other pollsters are predicting.
News18 Exit Polls with IPSOS | The month-and-a-half long Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise will come to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves. This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends, and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise.
Old foes face off in Dadra and Nagar Haveli | Dadra and Nagar Haveli is the fourt smallest constituency in India with more than half (51.95%) of the population being part of Scheduled Tribes. MP an tribal leader Mohanbhai Delkar who has previously contested on a Congress ticket, willl be facing old foe BJP’s Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel, who wrested the seat from the tribal leader in 2009. However, Delkar is contesting as Independent this year while the Congress as fielded Tokiya Prabhubhai.
Battleground Goa | The BJP had won both seats, North Goa and South Goa, in 2014 by a comfortable margin. From the North Goa seat, the BJP once again fielded the incumbent MP Shripad Yesso Naik. He has represented North Goa in Lok Sabha since 1999. The Congress fielded Girish Raya Chodankar and the AAP fielded Dattatraya Vittal Padgaonkar from the seat.From South Goa too, BJP repeated incumbent MP Narendra Sawaikar, who was up against Congress' Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha. Shiv Sena, BJP's ally in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, fielded Rakhi Amit Naik from the seat, while AAP has given the ticket to Elvis Gomes.
Two-way battle in Daman and Diu | Congress's Ketan Patel, who is the son of former parliamentarian Dahyabhai Patel, lost to BJP's Lalubhai Patel in 2014. The duo will be fighting it out once again for the one Lok sabha seat in Daman and Diu. However, this year, other prominent candidates include Bahujan Samaj Party’s Sakil Latif Khan and Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai, who is contesting as an independent candidate.
BJP's strong urban presence in Gujarat | The BJP has a strong voter base in urban Gujarat, especially in Ahmedabad (both east and west), Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat. The voters in these six seats have historically appreciated the developmental work that their cities have seen in the past three decades under BJP rule. In fact, the local civic bodies and city municipalities are also run by the saffron party.
'Modi Wave' vs 'Vote for Change' in Mumbai | The city recorded maximum voter turnout of 55.11 per cent, the highest since 1991, after a sharply polarised campaign. While the BJP and Shiv Sena claimed that the surge reflected the continuance of Modi ‘wave’, the Congress and NCP combine called it a vote for change.
Dadra Nagar Haveli | The Lok Sabha seat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli came into existence in 1967 and was under Congress’s hold till 1984. They regained the seat five years later in 1991 after then-MP Mohanbhai Delkar fought on a Congress ticket. Delkar managed to stay in power for 20 years, albeit changing camps several times. He donned the saffron cap for the 1998 elections but then decided to run as an Independent candidate in 1999.
The Parrikar factor in Goa | BJP holds both Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa, but in absence of a Modi wave, Congress hopes to give a tough fight to the saffron party. BJP was also without late CM Manohar Parrikar, who has steered the party in Goa for years. He died earlier this year after a long fight with cancer.
Patel vs Patel in Daman and Diu | Both Congress and BJP has won the one seat in Daman and Diu four times each. The fight this time is between two-time BJP MP Lalubhai Patel and Congress’s Ketan Patel. Lalubhai Patel first contested as a BJP candidate in 2009 and defeated Vallabhbhai Patel of the Congress by a margin of over 24 thousand votes. In 2014, he beat Ketan Patel by 9,222 votes or 10.6 percent votes.
Anti-incumbency in Gujarat | In the 2014 elections which propelled Narendra Modi to power at the Centre, the BJP made a clean sweep of all 26 Lok Sabha seats. This time, however, anti-incumbency in Gujarat has been raising its ugly head in the form of the Patidar reservation issue, demonetisation, hasty implementation of GST, land acquisition woes and the sliding industrial productivity, all of which was feared to affect the BJP vote share this election.
Maharashtra | In 2014, the alliance of the BJP and the Shiv Sena had swept the polls in Maharashtra by winning 42 seats, propelling the NDA to get an absolute majority at the Centre.The Congress had won just two seats and the decimation was such that it lost even Nandurbar in the north and Sangli in the west, seats it had never lost since 1962. Alliance partner NCP had won four seats.
Dadra Nagar Haveli | Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has 1 seat in the Lok Sabha of which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The constituency voted in the third phase of the polls and recorded a turnout of 71.43%. According to the latest available data, there are a total of 2,40,858 eligible voters in Dadra Nagar Haveli, with 59,987 male, 59,700 female and 1 third gender voter.
Goa | The state of Goa has 2 seats in the Lok Sabha of which none are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It sends 1 member to the Rajya Sabha. There are 40 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in March 2017. Voting for the two Lok Sabha seats, as well as the three assembly seats that went for bypolls, was held simultaneously on April 23.
Daman and Diu | Daman & Diu has 1 seat in the Lok Sabha which is not reserved. The union territory, which went to the polls in the third phase, registered a turnout of 65.34 per cent (out of its 1,11,827 voters).The constituency has seen a two-pronged contest between the Congress and the BJP with the two parties winning the seat four times each.
Gujarat | With 26 seats in the Lok Sabha, Gujarat is set to witness a fiercely contested battle between the BJP and the Congress. 2 of the Lok Sabha seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 4 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Gujarat also sends 11 members to the Rajya Sabha. There are 183 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in December 2017.
Maharashtra | The state of Maharashtra sends the second most number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha at 48. Out of these, 5 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 4 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Maharashtra also sends 19 members to the Rajya Sabha. There are 289 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in October 2014.
Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.
While Maharashtra sends 48 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has 26 seats.
In 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena had won 42 seats in Maharashtra and all 26 in Gujarat, propelling the NDA to get an absolute majority at the Centre. The Congress had won just two seats in Maharashtra and had drawn a blank in Gujarat.
In both the states, the NDA has banked mainly on ‘Brand Modi’, the Balakot air strike and national security as it hopes for a repeat of 2014, while the Congress, bereft of a leader with similar appeal, strived to keep the campaign focused on local issues and highlighted farmer distress and unemployment.
Two Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs in Goa, while both Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have one constituency each. All the four seats are currently held by the BJP.
