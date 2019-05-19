Exit Poll Results Odisha LIVE: Naveen Patnaik's BJD Likely to Win 12-14 Seats As BJP Makes Inroads

Exit Poll Results Andhra Pradesh LIVE: The News18-IPSOS survey has predicted a big surge in the number of seats won by YSR Congress chief Jagan Mogan Reddy, dealing a blow to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's attempts to be the kingmaker.
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
File photo of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
However, the Times Now exit poll has predicted that the NDA will shore up its numbers to 13 in the state. The ruling BJD's influence is predicted to be restricted to merely eight seats.
Odisha voted in four phases in the Lok Sabha elections, with the BJD striving to form the government for the fifth time. In the 2014 elections, the BJD had managed to regain its lost ground and swept 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, leaving just one to the BJP and none for the Congress.
But in this election, the BJP has launched its fiercest campaign yet in the coastal state affected by the devastation in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. The saffron party, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immense popularity, wants to make inroads in the state where it appears to be pushing the BJD fighting 15 years of anti-incumbency. This is where the saffron party aims to cover up a possible seat shortfall in the Hindi heartland.
Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.
The Congress in Odisha is still struggling to rise from the ashes and has even conceded the second spot to a resurgent BJP.
Patnaik, in the second half of the campaign, tried to play catch-up to the BJP that held several rallies and meetings in the state.
The state also voted in the Assembly elections where the BJD is said to be locked in close contests with the BJP in several seats.
No matter what the outcome, the Odisha elections have never been this tantalisingly close and the poll battle so intense.
