News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Exit Poll Results Odisha LIVE: Naveen Patnaik's BJD Likely to Win 12-14 Seats As BJP Makes Inroads

News18.com | May 19, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
Event Highlights

Odisha Exit Poll Results LIVE: Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal is predicted to win the coastal state even as the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, makes inroads. The BJD, which swept the state last time round, may witness a decrease in its influence, with its seats falling from 21 to 12-14, according to the News18-IPSOS exit poll.

The BJP is expected to win six to eight seats, up from the solitary seat it bagged in the 2014 elections. The Congress, which failed to win a single seat last time, is predicted to open its account this time.
May 19, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
Exit Poll Results Andhra Pradesh LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's Kingmaker Dream May Suffer Jagan Jolt, TDP Predicted to Win 12 Seats

Exit Poll Results Andhra Pradesh LIVE: The News18-IPSOS survey has predicted a big surge in the number of seats won by YSR Congress chief Jagan Mogan Reddy, dealing a blow to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's attempts to be the kingmaker.

May 19, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

According to CVOTER-IANS exit poll, Biju Janata Dal is likely to win 11, 9 down from the 20 seats it had won out of 21 seats in Odisha in 2014.

May 19, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

The News18 IPSOS exit polls has predicted 336 seats for the NDA, while the UPA may bag 82 seats. The NDA had won with similar numbers in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The poll survey suggests that the BJP will win 276 seats, while its allies will take away 60 seats. 

May 19, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

Jan Ki Baat exit poll projections for Odisha Lok Sabha are as follows: BJD (8), BJP (12) and Congress (1).

May 19, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

NDTV predicts a BJP neck-and-neck with CM Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at 10 seats each in the state that has 21 Lok Sabha seats.

May 19, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

According to News18’s IPSOS exit poll for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, the NDA is likely to bag 53 to 57 seats in its kitty. 72 Lok Sabha seats had gone to polls in the fourth phase on April 29. For the UPA, the numbers stand between 2-4, while others have managed to win 13-15 seats, according to the survey. 

May 19, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

According to the ABP Nielsen exit poll survey, predicted seat share in Odisha is the following - BJD (12), BJP (9) and Congress (0). 

May 19, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

The Times Now-VMR exit poll survey puts the BJP ahead in Odisha with a seat share of 12, Congress 1 and 8 seats for BJD. Their vote share prediction is 42% for BJP, 21.8% for the Congress and 33.2% for BJD. The percentage going to others according to this survery is 3%. 

May 19, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

According to the News18-IPSOS exit poll survey, Biju Janata Dal is predicted to have a vote share of 45.17%. The Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to have a vote share of 37.74%, while that of the UPA is estimated at 13.02%. The survey predicts 4.07% of the vote share will go to others. 

May 19, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

The BJD is set to retain its grip on Odisha with the News18-IPSOS exit poll predicting 12-14 seats for the regional party out of the 21 constituencies that went to polls. The BJP is predicted to have secured 6-8 seats, while the UPA is predicted to be gaining 1-2 seats only. 

May 19, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

May 19, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)

May 19, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

According to News18's IPSOS exit poll, NDA leads the numbers in the first phase. ​

May 19, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)

May 19, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)

According to News18 IPSOS exit poll, in the first phase of polling in which total 91 Lok sabha seats went to voting, the NDA has managed to bag 38 to 42 seats, with the BJP bagging 33 to 35 seats. The UPA had managed to bag 4 to 7 seats only.

May 19, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)

May 19, 2019 6:46 pm (IST)

In the 2009 polls, which the BJD and the BJP fought separately for the first time after their alliance ended, the saffron party won just six assembly seats and no Lok Sabha seat. In those polls, the BJD had won 14 Lok Sabha seats and 103 Assembly seats, while Congress had won 27 Assembly seats and six Lok Sabha seats. 

May 19, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

The BJP, which ruled Odisha as a BJD ally with Patnaik as the CM between 2000 and 2008, has been steadily gaining strength in the state in the past decade. The saffron party had won only one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats (Union minister Jual Oram from Sundargarh) and just 10 of the 147 Assembly seats in the 2014 polls, while the BJD won 117 Assembly seats and 20 Lok Sabha seats. 

May 19, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)

May 19, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)

While a wide array of issues related to the state jostled for the electorate’s attention during the campaigns, the polls were fought mainly on the Naveen-versus-Modi axis. Patnaik, despite not being in the best of health, addressed close to 100 rallies, the highest in any election season. He also contested from two Assembly constituencies for the first time in the 19 years he has been CM. Modi addressed 10 campaign rallies in the state and Amit Shah addressed about six while several Union ministers from the BJP campaigned extensively. 

May 19, 2019 6:08 pm (IST)

May 19, 2019 5:51 pm (IST)

May 19, 2019 5:33 pm (IST)

With a resurgent and irrepressibly ambitious BJP having used its organisational might and popular rhetoric of five-year rule at the Centre during campaigning, the regional party Biju Janata Dal's much-vaunted invincibility under Patnaik has certainly appeared shaken. Even though it was a fierce triangular contest in Odisha with BJD, BJP and Congress in the race, for the most part the main fight was between candidates of the ruling BJD and BJP. Counting of votes for both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state would be held on May 23.

May 19, 2019 5:26 pm (IST)

Ever since the four-phase polls for Odisha's 147-member Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats came to a nail-biting end on April 29, the most-asked question was whether the outcome of these polls would make Odisha’s longest serving CM Naveen Patnaik happy. For 72-year-old Patnaik, who has served as CM for four successive terms, these polls have been the toughest. 

May 19, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)

News18.com and CNN-News18 brings you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey - a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise. 

May 19, 2019 4:55 pm (IST)

The exit poll result for Odisha which voted in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be out after voting ends in the seventh and the final phase across India, this evening.

Exit Poll Results Odisha LIVE: Naveen Patnaik's BJD Likely to Win 12-14 Seats As BJP Makes Inroads
File photo of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

However, the Times Now exit poll has predicted that the NDA will shore up its numbers to 13 in the state. The ruling BJD's influence is predicted to be restricted to merely eight seats.

Odisha voted in four phases in the Lok Sabha elections, with the BJD striving to form the government for the fifth time. In the 2014 elections, the BJD had managed to regain its lost ground and swept 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, leaving just one to the BJP and none for the Congress.

But in this election, the BJP has launched its fiercest campaign yet in the coastal state affected by the devastation in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. The saffron party, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immense popularity, wants to make inroads in the state where it appears to be pushing the BJD fighting 15 years of anti-incumbency. This is where the saffron party aims to cover up a possible seat shortfall in the Hindi heartland.

Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.

The Congress in Odisha is still struggling to rise from the ashes and has even conceded the second spot to a resurgent BJP.

Patnaik, in the second half of the campaign, tried to play catch-up to the BJP that held several rallies and meetings in the state.

The state also voted in the Assembly elections where the BJD is said to be locked in close contests with the BJP in several seats.

No matter what the outcome, the Odisha elections have never been this tantalisingly close and the poll battle so intense.
