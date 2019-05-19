CO-PRESENTED BY
Exit Poll Results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Stalin-Led DMK Revival on the Cards, AIADMK Likely to Lose 27 Seats

News18.com | May 19, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
Exit Poll Results Tamil Nadu LIVE: The News18-IPSOS exit poll has predicted a big dent in the AIADMK seat share in Tamil Nadu with the DMK and Congress alliances expected to win 22-24 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs. The AIADMK alliance, which includes the BJP, may win 14-16 seats. The ruling AIADMK, which won 37 seats the last time, may end up with only 8-10 seats this time. The BJP and Congress are likely to win 1-2 and 3-5 seats, respectively, as per the News18-IPSOS survey. The India Today-Axis Poll for Tamil Nadu has predicted 34-38 seats in favour of DMK-Congress alliance, with less than four seats for the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Aaj Tak - Axis My India Exit polls predictions are also highly in favour of the Stalin-led DMK and the Congress with 34-38 seats for the duo. The AIADMK and BJP are likely to bag four seats at most, it says. Chanakya-News24 have also predicted a single-digit number for the BJP and ally AIADMK with six seats, while it said the Congress along with DMK is likely to bag 31 seats. Republic CVoter exit poll survey has predicted a 27-seat win for the Stalin-Rahul alliance and 11 seats for the AIADMK and BJP. The Times Now-VMR 2019 exit poll predictions say the DMK-Congress will win 29 seats while the AIADMK-BJP will win nine.

Tamil Nadu, which accounts for the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in south India at 39, went to polls this time bereft of its two tallest leaders, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The results on May 23 would be a reflection on who the electorate views as a viable alternative.
May 19, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

It was DMK chief MK Stalin who first endorsed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate. But to this day, he’s the only one to have done so among all regional parties.

May 19, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

The DMK, which attached itself to a national party -- the Congress -- with a pre-poll alliance, seems to be leading in the state.

May 19, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

Thumping Victory for BJP Predicted | The News18 IPSOS exit polls has predicted 336 seats for the NDA, while the UPA may bag of 82 seats. The NDA had won with similar numbers in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The poll survey suggests that the BJP will win 276 seats, while its allies will take away 60 seats. 

May 19, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Times Now-VMR 2019 Exit Poll predictions for Tamil Nadu show BJP and its allies bagging 9 seats, while Congress and allies are in a clear majority with 29 seats.

May 19, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Presenting a similar picture as News18-IPSOS survey, Republic CVoter Exit poll predicts a 27-seat lead for Stalin-Rahul alliance and 11 seats for AIADMK and BJP.

May 19, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)

The division of seats in Tamil Nadu as predicted by News18-IPSOS

May 19, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)

In the second phase of Lok Sabha polling, in which 95 seats went to polls, the NDA has got 50 to 54 seats in its kitty, according to News18’s IPSOS exit poll. The UPA lags behind with 31 to 35 seats in the second phase. 

May 19, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)

According to News18 IPSOS exit poll, in the first phase of polling  in which total 91 Lok sabha seats went to voting, the NDA has managed to bag 38 to 42 seats, with the BJP bagging 33 to 35 seats. The UPA had managed to bag 4 to 7 seats only.

May 19, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)

All the numbers shown till now are only based on the first six phases of polling. The final numbers are still being tabulated and will be published at 8pm. 

May 19, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

Chanakya News24 also predicts a single digit number for BJP and ally AIADMK, while Congress along with DMK is likely bag 31 seats. However, Chanakya News 24 Exit poll survey becomes the only one to predict a seat for others.

May 19, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

Aaj Tak - Axis My India Exit polls predictions are also highly in favour of the Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ally Congress with a clear majority of 34-38 seats in the state. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and BJP are predicted to bag 4 seats at most.

May 19, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

The India Today Axis Poll for Tamil Nadu predicts a highly tilted picture with over 34-38 seats in favour of Stalin and Rahul, with less than 4 seats for the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

May 19, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

Dhinakaran, Haasan Draw a Blank | Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam failed to bag any seats in the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

May 19, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Decisive Mandate to Dravidian Parties | The DMK is likely to win 12-14 seats, while its allies Congress will win 3-5 seats, MDMK, VCK, CPM, CPI and IUML are likely to secure 1 seat each. Keeping up with the tradition, Tamil Nadu has once again given a decisive mandate to one of the Dravidian parties

May 19, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

DMK Takes Lead | The News18-IPSOS Exit poll surveys reflect a change in mood as the DMK along with its allies has taken a lead over its arch rival AIADMK, The DMK with its allies is expected to bag at least 22-24 of the 38 seats in the state. The survey predicts around 14-16 seats for the ruling AIADMK and allies. The Dhinakaran-led AMMK and Kamal Haasan's MNM are predicted to draw a blank.

May 19, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | What Were the Women in Tamil Nadu Thinking Before Voting this Lok Sabha Election 2019?

Across Tamil Nadu, women have been at the forefront of struggles against predatory development. From Koodankulam to Sterlite to the Salem Expressway, they have protested and they have faced the consequences of asking inconvenient questions.

May 19, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

The Dhinakaran Factor | After his aunt and Jayalalithaa’s confidante Sasikala's incarceration for corruption, TTV Dhinakaran rebelled against the EPS-OPS leadership and became a leader in his own right when he won the by-election to Jayalalithaa's assembly constituency in December 2017. With the win, his supporters boasted that Dhinakaran had established himself as the true heir to Amma’s legacy. Launching his own party, Dhinakaran has more or less echoed the DMK’s campaign pitch against “fascist BJP and slavish AIADMK”.

May 19, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: News18-IPSOS, Chanakya, India Today-Axis, CVoter Lok Sabha Election Predictions Shortly

Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: The mammoth Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise will come to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves.

May 19, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

In Chennai North, former IPS officer AG Mourya contested on a Makkal Needhi Maiam ticket and attempted to lure voters with promises of developing infrastructure and adequate water supply. Mourya during his stint in the police department served North Chennai as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ennore), Assistant Commissioner (Washermenpet), Deputy Commissioner (Washermenpet).

May 19, 2019 5:59 pm (IST)

The Chennai seat was once represented by luminaries such as DMK founder CN Annadurai, Union Minister (and later President) R Venkataraman, actor Vyjayanthimala Bali and TR Baalu, among others.

May 19, 2019 5:57 pm (IST)

The Chennai South is one of the prestigious Lok Sabha constituencies coveted by all. The ruling AIADMK had again fielded sitting MP J Jayavardhan, son of Tamil Nadu fisheries minister D Jayakumar, who faced the DMK's T Sumathi alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Kamal Haasan's MNM candidate R Rangarajan, who is a former IAS officer.

May 19, 2019 5:54 pm (IST)

Voter Turnout These Lok Sabha Polls | While Tamil Nadu recorded an average voter turnout of 71.90%, the Lok Sabha constituencies falling under Chennai -- Chennai South, Chennai Central and Chennai North – recorded low turnout of 56.34 per cent, 58.69 per cent and 63.48 per cent, respectively.

May 19, 2019 5:50 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Will Quit Politics if PM & Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Prove I'm in Talks With Them, Says Stalin

Earlier in the day chief of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit Tamilisai Soundararajan claimed that the DMK was in talks with the BJP.

May 19, 2019 5:44 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, with pollsters ruling out absolute majority for any party at the Centre, both the AIADMK and the DMK are hoping to play kingmakers for the BJP and the Congress, respectively, and hold a position of influence in such a ruling coalition.

May 19, 2019 5:37 pm (IST)

Star Power at Test | Actor-turned-poitician Kamal Haasan and his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, which roughly translates to People’s Justice Forum, faces a test in these bypolls and will be decisive in revealing the impact the Haasan, who otherwise has a massive following as an actor, has been able to create as a political leader. It will present a picture of his voter base so far.

May 19, 2019 5:24 pm (IST)

EPS-OPS Govt Faces Challenge | Ideally, the Edappadi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam government must win at least 10 seats to last comfortably till 2021.

May 19, 2019 5:19 pm (IST)

If the DMK wins 21 of these assembly seats, it can stake claim to form the state government. The AIADMK, which still doesn’t have majority in the Assembly, has to win at least five of the 22 seats to remain in power. 

May 19, 2019 5:16 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, in fray for the state Assembly bypolls were arch rivals AIADMK and DMK along with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam and actor-director Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi.

May 19, 2019 5:01 pm (IST)

In 2014, AIADMK swept the Lok Sabha polls with 37 of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, which is always known to vote as a bloc. This time, there are 38 seats in contention in Tamil Nadu since polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled due to voter bribery.

May 19, 2019 4:56 pm (IST)

AIADMK Bid to Maintain Stronghold | The AIADMK will be looking to maintain its hold in the state. It has tried to form an alliance of seven parties by consolidating its caste base in every district. The AIADMK has tied up with parties such as the Vaniyar community-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in its bid to stay in power.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is presented a sword by DMK president Stalin at a public meeting after unveiling a life-size statue of the late M Karunanidhi in Chennai on December 16, 2018. (PTI Photo)

The events of the last two years -- the split within the AIADMK, the tumultuous revamp of the Edappadi Palaniswamy government with O Panneerselvam as his deputy and the eventual alliance with the BJP – have led to quite a bit of negative sentiment towards the ruling party. The AIADMK was looking to tame this wave of anti-incumbency with its rainbow alliance of seven parties. It has tried to consolidate its caste base in every district by tying up with parties such as the Vaniyar community-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Typically, Tamil Nadu has always known to vote as a bloc. In the 2014 elections, the AIADMK swept the Lok Sabha elections, winning 37 of the 39 constituencies. In 2014, the AIADMK was in the opposition as the BJP had a brute majority to form a government at the Centre.

With pollsters ruling out absolute majority for any party, both the AIADMK and the DMK are hoping to play kingmakers for the BJP and the Congress, respectively, and hold a position of influence in such a ruling coalition.

This time, there are 38 seats in contention in Tamil Nadu since polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled due to voter bribery.
