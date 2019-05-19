Exit Poll Results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Stalin-Led DMK Revival on the Cards, AIADMK Likely to Lose 27 Seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Event Highlights
Tamil Nadu, which accounts for the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in south India at 39, went to polls this time bereft of its two tallest leaders, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The results on May 23 would be a reflection on who the electorate views as a viable alternative.
Decisive Mandate to Dravidian Parties | The DMK is likely to win 12-14 seats, while its allies Congress will win 3-5 seats, MDMK, VCK, CPM, CPI and IUML are likely to secure 1 seat each. Keeping up with the tradition, Tamil Nadu has once again given a decisive mandate to one of the Dravidian parties
DMK Takes Lead | The News18-IPSOS Exit poll surveys reflect a change in mood as the DMK along with its allies has taken a lead over its arch rival AIADMK, The DMK with its allies is expected to bag at least 22-24 of the 38 seats in the state. The survey predicts around 14-16 seats for the ruling AIADMK and allies. The Dhinakaran-led AMMK and Kamal Haasan's MNM are predicted to draw a blank.
CLICK TO READ | What Were the Women in Tamil Nadu Thinking Before Voting this Lok Sabha Election 2019?
Across Tamil Nadu, women have been at the forefront of struggles against predatory development. From Koodankulam to Sterlite to the Salem Expressway, they have protested and they have faced the consequences of asking inconvenient questions.
The Dhinakaran Factor | After his aunt and Jayalalithaa’s confidante Sasikala's incarceration for corruption, TTV Dhinakaran rebelled against the EPS-OPS leadership and became a leader in his own right when he won the by-election to Jayalalithaa's assembly constituency in December 2017. With the win, his supporters boasted that Dhinakaran had established himself as the true heir to Amma’s legacy. Launching his own party, Dhinakaran has more or less echoed the DMK’s campaign pitch against “fascist BJP and slavish AIADMK”.
CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: News18-IPSOS, Chanakya, India Today-Axis, CVoter Lok Sabha Election Predictions Shortly
Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: The mammoth Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise will come to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves.
In Chennai North, former IPS officer AG Mourya contested on a Makkal Needhi Maiam ticket and attempted to lure voters with promises of developing infrastructure and adequate water supply. Mourya during his stint in the police department served North Chennai as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ennore), Assistant Commissioner (Washermenpet), Deputy Commissioner (Washermenpet).
The Chennai South is one of the prestigious Lok Sabha constituencies coveted by all. The ruling AIADMK had again fielded sitting MP J Jayavardhan, son of Tamil Nadu fisheries minister D Jayakumar, who faced the DMK's T Sumathi alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Kamal Haasan's MNM candidate R Rangarajan, who is a former IAS officer.
CLICK TO READ | Will Quit Politics if PM & Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Prove I'm in Talks With Them, Says Stalin
Earlier in the day chief of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit Tamilisai Soundararajan claimed that the DMK was in talks with the BJP.
Star Power at Test | Actor-turned-poitician Kamal Haasan and his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, which roughly translates to People’s Justice Forum, faces a test in these bypolls and will be decisive in revealing the impact the Haasan, who otherwise has a massive following as an actor, has been able to create as a political leader. It will present a picture of his voter base so far.
AIADMK Bid to Maintain Stronghold | The AIADMK will be looking to maintain its hold in the state. It has tried to form an alliance of seven parties by consolidating its caste base in every district. The AIADMK has tied up with parties such as the Vaniyar community-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in its bid to stay in power.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is presented a sword by DMK president Stalin at a public meeting after unveiling a life-size statue of the late M Karunanidhi in Chennai on December 16, 2018. (PTI Photo)
The events of the last two years -- the split within the AIADMK, the tumultuous revamp of the Edappadi Palaniswamy government with O Panneerselvam as his deputy and the eventual alliance with the BJP – have led to quite a bit of negative sentiment towards the ruling party. The AIADMK was looking to tame this wave of anti-incumbency with its rainbow alliance of seven parties. It has tried to consolidate its caste base in every district by tying up with parties such as the Vaniyar community-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
Typically, Tamil Nadu has always known to vote as a bloc. In the 2014 elections, the AIADMK swept the Lok Sabha elections, winning 37 of the 39 constituencies. In 2014, the AIADMK was in the opposition as the BJP had a brute majority to form a government at the Centre.
With pollsters ruling out absolute majority for any party, both the AIADMK and the DMK are hoping to play kingmakers for the BJP and the Congress, respectively, and hold a position of influence in such a ruling coalition.
This time, there are 38 seats in contention in Tamil Nadu since polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled due to voter bribery.
-
17 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 340/750.0 overs 341/749.3 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
-
17 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 152/124.0 overs 213/522.5 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
-
15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series IRE vs BAN 292/850.0 overs 294/443.0 oversBangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
-
14 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 358/950.0 overs 359/444.5 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
-
13 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 247/950.0 overs 248/547.2 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets