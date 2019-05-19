Exit Poll Results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Stalin-Led DMK Revival on the Cards, AIADMK Likely to Lose 27 Seats

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is presented a sword by DMK president Stalin at a public meeting after unveiling a life-size statue of the late M Karunanidhi in Chennai on December 16, 2018. (PTI Photo)



The events of the last two years -- the split within the AIADMK, the tumultuous revamp of the Edappadi Palaniswamy government with O Panneerselvam as his deputy and the eventual alliance with the BJP – have led to quite a bit of negative sentiment towards the ruling party. The AIADMK was looking to tame this wave of anti-incumbency with its rainbow alliance of seven parties. It has tried to consolidate its caste base in every district by tying up with parties such as the Vaniyar community-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).



Typically, Tamil Nadu has always known to vote as a bloc. In the 2014 elections, the AIADMK swept the Lok Sabha elections, winning 37 of the 39 constituencies. In 2014, the AIADMK was in the opposition as the BJP had a brute majority to form a government at the Centre.



With pollsters ruling out absolute majority for any party, both the AIADMK and the DMK are hoping to play kingmakers for the BJP and the Congress, respectively, and hold a position of influence in such a ruling coalition.



This time, there are 38 seats in contention in Tamil Nadu since polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled due to voter bribery.

