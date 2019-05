Exit Poll Results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Stalin-Led DMK Revival on the Cards, AIADMK Likely to Lose 27 Seats

Read More

Exit Poll Results Tamil Nadu LIVE: The News18-IPSOS exit poll has predicted a big dent in the AIADMK seat share in Tamil Nadu with the DMK and Congress alliances expected to win 22-24 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs. The AIADMK alliance, which includes the BJP, may win 14-16 seats. The ruling AIADMK, which won 37 seats the last time, may end up with only 8-10 seats this time. The BJP and Congress are likely to win 1-2 and 3-5 seats, respectively, as per the News18-IPSOS survey. The India Today-Axis Poll for Tamil Nadu has predicted 34-38 seats in favour of DMK-Congress alliance, with less than four seats for the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Aaj Tak - Axis My India Exit polls predictions are also highly in favour of the Stalin-led DMK and the Congress with 34-38 seats for the duo. The AIADMK and BJP are likely to bag four seats at most, it says. Chanakya-News24 have also predicted a single-digit number for the BJP and ally AIADMK with six seats, while it said the Congress along with DMK is likely to bag 31 seats. Republic CVoter exit poll survey has predicted a 27-seat win for the Stalin-Rahul alliance and 11 seats for the AIADMK and BJP. The Times Now-VMR 2019 exit poll predictions say the DMK-Congress will win 29 seats while the AIADMK-BJP will win nine.Tamil Nadu, which accounts for the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in south India at 39, went to polls this time bereft of its two tallest leaders, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The results on May 23 would be a reflection on who the electorate views as a viable alternative.