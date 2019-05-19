CO-PRESENTED BY
Exit Poll Results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Stalin Plots DMK Revival as Instability Dodges AIADMK

News18.com | May 19, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Event Highlights

Exit Poll Results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Tamil Nadu didn’t vote in assembly elections this time, but the sentiment is nevertheless the same with 22 bypolls having the power to effect a regime change in the southern state. With 39 seats, Tamil Nadu will also play a crucial role in government formation at the Centre. The Tamil Nadu exit poll results will start trickling in once voting for the final phase of general elections ends this evening. This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise.

Tamil Nadu, which accounts for the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in south India at 39, went to polls this time bereft of its two tallest leaders, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The results on May 23 would be a reflection on who the electorate views as a viable alternative.
May 19, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

DMK Takes Lead | The News18-IPSOS Exit poll surveys reflect a change in mood as the DMK along with its allies has taken a lead over its arch rival AIADMK, The DMK with its allies is expected to bag at least 22-24 of the 38 seats in the state. The survey predicts around 14-16 seats for the ruling AIADMK and allies. The Dhinakaran-led AMMK and Kamal Haasan's MNM are predicted to draw a blank.

May 19, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | What Were the Women in Tamil Nadu Thinking Before Voting this Lok Sabha Election 2019?

Across Tamil Nadu, women have been at the forefront of struggles against predatory development. From Koodankulam to Sterlite to the Salem Expressway, they have protested and they have faced the consequences of asking inconvenient questions.

May 19, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

The Dhinakaran Factor | After his aunt and Jayalalithaa’s confidante Sasikala's incarceration for corruption, TTV Dhinakaran rebelled against the EPS-OPS leadership and became a leader in his own right when he won the by-election to Jayalalithaa's assembly constituency in December 2017. With the win, his supporters boasted that Dhinakaran had established himself as the true heir to Amma’s legacy. Launching his own party, Dhinakaran has more or less echoed the DMK’s campaign pitch against “fascist BJP and slavish AIADMK”.

May 19, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: News18-IPSOS, Chanakya, India Today-Axis, CVoter Lok Sabha Election Predictions Shortly

Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: The mammoth Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise will come to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves.

May 19, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

In Chennai North, former IPS officer AG Mourya contested on a Makkal Needhi Maiam ticket and attempted to lure voters with promises of developing infrastructure and adequate water supply. Mourya during his stint in the police department served North Chennai as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ennore), Assistant Commissioner (Washermenpet), Deputy Commissioner (Washermenpet).

May 19, 2019 5:59 pm (IST)

The Chennai seat was once represented by luminaries such as DMK founder CN Annadurai, Union Minister (and later President) R Venkataraman, actor Vyjayanthimala Bali and TR Baalu, among others.

May 19, 2019 5:57 pm (IST)

The Chennai South is one of the prestigious Lok Sabha constituencies coveted by all. The ruling AIADMK had again fielded sitting MP J Jayavardhan, son of Tamil Nadu fisheries minister D Jayakumar, who faced the DMK's T Sumathi alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Kamal Haasan's MNM candidate R Rangarajan, who is a former IAS officer.

May 19, 2019 5:54 pm (IST)

Voter Turnout These Lok Sabha Polls | While Tamil Nadu recorded an average voter turnout of 71.90%, the Lok Sabha constituencies falling under Chennai -- Chennai South, Chennai Central and Chennai North – recorded low turnout of 56.34 per cent, 58.69 per cent and 63.48 per cent, respectively.

May 19, 2019 5:50 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Will Quit Politics if PM & Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Prove I'm in Talks With Them, Says Stalin

Earlier in the day chief of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit Tamilisai Soundararajan claimed that the DMK was in talks with the BJP.

May 19, 2019 5:44 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, with pollsters ruling out absolute majority for any party at the Centre, both the AIADMK and the DMK are hoping to play kingmakers for the BJP and the Congress, respectively, and hold a position of influence in such a ruling coalition.

May 19, 2019 5:37 pm (IST)

Star Power at Test | Actor-turned-poitician Kamal Haasan and his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, which roughly translates to People’s Justice Forum, faces a test in these bypolls and will be decisive in revealing the impact the Haasan, who otherwise has a massive following as an actor, has been able to create as a political leader. It will present a picture of his voter base so far.

May 19, 2019 5:24 pm (IST)

EPS-OPS Govt Faces Challenge | Ideally, the Edappadi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam government must win at least 10 seats to last comfortably till 2021.

May 19, 2019 5:19 pm (IST)

If the DMK wins 21 of these assembly seats, it can stake claim to form the state government. The AIADMK, which still doesn’t have majority in the Assembly, has to win at least five of the 22 seats to remain in power. 

May 19, 2019 5:16 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, in fray for the state Assembly bypolls were arch rivals AIADMK and DMK along with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam and actor-director Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi.

May 19, 2019 5:01 pm (IST)

In 2014, AIADMK swept the Lok Sabha polls with 37 of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, which is always known to vote as a bloc. This time, there are 38 seats in contention in Tamil Nadu since polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled due to voter bribery.

May 19, 2019 4:56 pm (IST)

AIADMK Bid to Maintain Stronghold | The AIADMK will be looking to maintain its hold in the state. It has tried to form an alliance of seven parties by consolidating its caste base in every district. The AIADMK has tied up with parties such as the Vaniyar community-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in its bid to stay in power.

May 19, 2019 4:42 pm (IST)

The results after counting on May 23 will be decisive for the regional politics, which has witnessed tumultous times post the AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa's demise. In the last two years, the ruling party saw a split within and an alliance with the BJP kindling negative sentiments against it.

May 19, 2019 4:33 pm (IST)

Bypolls to 22 Assembly Seats | The state also witnessed bypolls to 22 Assembly constituencies, which gains importance as it will decide the course of future for the present EK Palaniswami government at the state. In the 234-member state assembly, the AIADMK has a strength of 113, excluding the Speaker.

May 19, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu, which accounts for the largest number of seats in South India, with 39 Lok Sabha seats, went to polls on April 18. This is the first time the state is witnessing the General Assembly polls without two of its tallest leaders M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

Exit Poll Results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Stalin Plots DMK Revival as Instability Dodges AIADMK
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is presented a sword by DMK president Stalin at a public meeting after unveiling a life-size statue of the late M Karunanidhi in Chennai on December 16, 2018. (PTI Photo)

The events of the last two years -- the split within the AIADMK, the tumultuous revamp of the Edappadi Palaniswamy government with O Panneerselvam as his deputy and the eventual alliance with the BJP – have led to quite a bit of negative sentiment towards the ruling party. The AIADMK was looking to tame this wave of anti-incumbency with its rainbow alliance of seven parties. It has tried to consolidate its caste base in every district by tying up with parties such as the Vaniyar community-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Typically, Tamil Nadu has always known to vote as a bloc. In the 2014 elections, the AIADMK swept the Lok Sabha elections, winning 37 of the 39 constituencies. In 2014, the AIADMK was in the opposition as the BJP had a brute majority to form a government at the Centre.

With pollsters ruling out absolute majority for any party, both the AIADMK and the DMK are hoping to play kingmakers for the BJP and the Congress, respectively, and hold a position of influence in such a ruling coalition.

This time, there are 38 seats in contention in Tamil Nadu since polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled due to voter bribery.
