Exit Poll Results UP, Bihar LIVE: North India to Turn Saffron Again? Pollsters Divided, SP-BSP May Dent BJP Hopes

Read More

Exit Poll Results UP, Bihar LIVE Updates: The exit poll results for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the entire northern region predict a sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies again. Not just the 'Purvanchal' belt, the National Democratic (NDA) is also set to be victorious in Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. On the other hand, pollsters say there's a triangular tussle in Jammu and Kashmir with BJP, National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) winning 2-3 seats each. However, it's just ABP-Neilsen that has predicted a loss of 51 seats for BJP in UP, giving 56 seats to Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati's "new-found friendship".While all eyes are set on the triangular fight between the SP-BSP alliance, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in UP Lok Sabha elections, the contest between united Opposition (with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress) and BJP-JD(U) in Bihar will be keenly watched. Apart from these five states, we will also track the exit poll results for J&K, Punjab, Himachal and Chandigarh. The battle in Uttarakhand is bipolar with BJP and Congress dominating the politics, Jharkhand battle has united Opposition with Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the BJP, Punjab will seal the fate of BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders, while Haryana battle is being fought between the two national parties and AAP alliance with Dushyant Chautala's party.