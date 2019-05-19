Exit Poll Results UP, Bihar LIVE: North India to Turn Saffron Again? Pollsters Divided, SP-BSP May Dent BJP Hopes

NDA Takes Lead in Bihar Predicts ABP | Exit poll result predictions for Bihar by ABP Nielson say that the NDA alliance in the state is likely to win 34 seats. The UPA is predicted to win only six seats. In the 2019 polls, Nitish Kumar held to its grip on the backward castes, while the RJD tried to consolidate non-Yadav OBC votes hoping to make smaller allies.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Event Highlights
- NDA Takes Lead in Bihar Predicts ABP
- ABP Predicts AAP to Win 1 Seat in Delhi
- Seat Prediction Divided in J&K
- No Comeback for Congress Predicted in Haryana
- News24 Predicts Clean Sweep by BJP in HP
- India Today Predicts Saffron Holds Jharkhand Tight
- ABP Survey Predicts Loses for BJP in UP
- NDA Ahead of UPA/Others Camp Till Phase 1
- BJP Takes Lead in UP Till Phase 3
- Congress To Win in Punjab Predicts Times Now
- ABP Survey Predicts SP-BSP Win
- J&K Polls Amid Violence
- Glory Fight for Cong in Uttarakhand
While all eyes are set on the triangular fight between the SP-BSP alliance, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in UP Lok Sabha elections, the contest between united Opposition (with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress) and BJP-JD(U) in Bihar will be keenly watched. Apart from these five states, we will also track the exit poll results for J&K, Punjab, Himachal and Chandigarh. The battle in Uttarakhand is bipolar with BJP and Congress dominating the politics, Jharkhand battle has united Opposition with Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the BJP, Punjab will seal the fate of BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders, while Haryana battle is being fought between the two national parties and AAP alliance with Dushyant Chautala's party.
ABP Predicts AAP to Win 1 Seat in Delhi | The only exit poll survey where the AAP is predicted to have won a seat in Delhi is the ABP Nielsen survey. ABP predicts that AAP will win one seat in Delhi, while the BJP will the majority share of 5 out of 7 seats. The Congress party is predicted to win one seat.
Seat Prediction Divided in J&K | In Jammu and Kashmir, the India Today Axis Survey predicts that the National Conference party will win 2-3 seats and the Congress will win 0-1 seats. The survey also predicts that Mehbooba Mufti's PDP will not any seat. The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to win 2-3 seats. The competition in the Sri Nagad was between the National Conference and the People’s Conference, which is led by separatist-turned-politician, Sajad Lone, who was an ally of BJP in the last government of the state. The fight in Jammu and Udhampur LS constituency was mainly between the BJP and the Congress. To counter the BJP, National Conference and PDP supported Congress in Jammu.
No Comeback for Congress Predicted in Haryana | The India Today Axis poll survey, before the Election Commission releases the results of the Lok Sabha polls, predicts that the BJP will win 8-10 in Haryana. The Congress is predicted to win 0-2 seats in the state. In 2014, the BJP won seven seats in Haryana, the INLD won two, while Congress won only one. The crucial factor in this Haryana election was the sizable and influential Jat votes. In the past, the INLD and the Congress have enjoyed support from the community. But with JJP in the picture, the equations could have gotten disturbed.
In Chhattisgarh, the India Today Axis exit poll survey predicts that the BJP win 7-8 seats, while the Congress will win 3-4 seats. The BJP led alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) faced a spirited fight against the Congress led-four party coalition of The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (Prajatantrik) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), making an all-out bid for the saffron bastion.
ABP Survey Predicts Loses for BJP in UP | The ABP Neilson Exit Poll survey predicts heavy losses for the BJP in West UP and Purvanchal. Out of the 53 seats, the party is predicted to only win 14 seats in West UP and Purvanchal. The BJP is predicted to win only one seat in the Bundelkhand region, while the survey says it will win only 7 seats in the Awadh region.
BJP Takes Lead in UP Till Phase 3 | The News18-IPSOS exit poll survey till Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls has predicted that the BJP will win 14-16 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The survey also predicts that the SP-BSP alliance will win 10-12 seats. Individually, both the SP and the BSP are predicted to win 4-5 seats each.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah takes to Twitter to mark the beginning of the release of Exit poll surveys by various organizations.
Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 19, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Modi Factor, Cong Spoiler: Caste Gamble Turns Complex in Last Phase as Parties Jack up UP Game
Apart from Varanasi, the prestige seat of Gorakhpur from where UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been an MP is also going to polls.
The ABP Exit Poll survey for the state of Uttar Pradesh has predicted that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will a total of 56 seats this election. Congress is predicted to win only 2 seats, while the BJP is predicted to send lawmakers from 22 seats. In Western UP, the BSP and SP alliance is predicted to win 19 seats, while the BJP wins only six seats.
Accuracy of Exit Polls | Exit poll results are most eagerly awaited in the run-up to counting day on May 23. But the track record of these pollsters shows several hits and misses. More often than not, the predictions of even the most meticulous of pollsters wobble when confronted with the actual choice made by the ever-unpredictable voter.
How the Exit Poll Was Conducted | To envisage the number of seats likely to be won by each of the political parties (or alliances) contesting the general election, total 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543 constituencies across 28 states. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 assembly constituencies were selected, and then 4776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews. In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. Total 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituencies.
News18 Exit Polls with IPSOS | The month-and-a-half long Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise will come to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves. This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends, and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise.
In BJP’s hopes of a second run to government formation in Delhi, phase seven much like the previous phase, and holds equal importance. All 13 seats going to polls on May 19 were won by the BJP in 2014. Similarly, 13 out 14 seats of east UP, polling for which was held on May 12, were also won by the BJP in the last general elections. This time around, however, the saffron party faces a major challenge from the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state.
A CRPF jawan, deployed at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi here, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service revolver. Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable with 122 battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at the RJD leader's high-security Circular Road bungalow on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Secretariat) A K Prabhakar had said.
The UP elections this time witnessed a number of candidates from a non-political background being fielded by multiple parties to try their luck in the poll season. Former Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Department, Preeta Harit was fielded by the Congress from Agra Lok Sabha constituency. Another former bureaucrat, a 1978 batch IRS officer Girish Narayan Pandey contested the Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow with a Sarvodaya Bharat Party ticket. The Sarvodaya Bharat Party has also fielded a former member of the railway board, Mohammad Irshad from Pratapgarh. Surpriya Srinate, a Congress candidate from Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat that will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 19, is a journalist by profession.
J&K Polls Amid Violence | The 2019 election was the first general elections being held in what has come to be known as the post-Burhan Wani phase in Jammu and Kashmir. On the three seats of the Sri Nagar Valley, elections were held in five phases. The competition here was between the National Conference and the People’s Conference, which is led by separatist-turned-politician, Sajad Lone, who was an ally of BJP in the last government of the state. The fight in the two seats of Jammu valley was mainly between the BJP and the Congress. To counter the BJP, National Conference and PDP supported Congress in Jammu.
CLICK TO READ | 'Summers Not Right Time for Polls': Nitish Kumar's Advice to EC Involves Cutting Short Elections
Kumar said elections should be held in minimal phases so that voters should not have any problems in exercising their franchise as there is no shade for them at polling stations and they have to stand in queues.
Glory Fight for Cong in Uttarakhand | The 2019 election in Uttarakhand is mainly a contest between the Congress and the BJP. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had made a clean sweep of all five Lok Sabha seats in the Uttarakhand. This year, the BJP led by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has put up a strong fight against the Congress under former chief minister Harish Rawat, who seeks to reclaim the grand old party's lost glory in the state. The key issues in the hill state were the man-animal conflict, migration and weakening agricultural practices, unemployment and job crisis, lack of drinking water supply and poor road connectivity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BSP chief Mayawati.
Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.
The most populous state of the country voted in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha election that began on April 11 and ended with polling in 59 constituencies on Sunday. Fourteen of these constituencies were in Uttar Pradesh.
The key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking reelection, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's battle with Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's Mainpuri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur, where he dominated for over two decades but the BJP lost it in bypoll two years ago, and Phulpur Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya won it in 2014 but the BJP lost this seat in bypoll.
Besides, Union minister Manoj Sinha is seeking reelection from Ghazipur and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey is in the fray from Chandauli. Both Lok Sabha seats are in the neighbourhood of Varanasi.
-
17 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 340/750.0 overs 341/749.3 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
-
17 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 152/124.0 overs 213/522.5 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
-
15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series IRE vs BAN 292/850.0 overs 294/443.0 oversBangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
-
14 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 358/950.0 overs 359/444.5 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
-
13 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 247/950.0 overs 248/547.2 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets