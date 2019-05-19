Exit Poll Results UP, Bihar LIVE: Pollsters Predict an Upper Hand for BJP as SP-BSP Test Amity for 1st Time

Read More

Exit Poll Results UP, Bihar LIVE Updates: As the exit poll results for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the entire northern region begin to trickle in, the Bharatiya Janata Party along with its National Democratic (NDA) allies seem to have an upper hand yet again. Besides the 'Purvanchal' belt, the BJP is also leading in Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Delhi. While all eyes are set on the triangular fight between the SP-BSP alliance, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in UP Lok Sabha elections, the contest between united Opposition (with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress) and BJP-JD(U) in Bihar will be keenly watched.Apart from these five states, we will also track the exit poll results for J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh. The battle in Uttarakhand is bipolar with BJP and Congress dominating the politics, Jharkhand battle has united Opposition with Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the BJP, Punjab will seal the fate of BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders, while Haryana battle is being fought between the two national parties and AAP alliance with Dushyant Chautala's party.