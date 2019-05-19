Exit Poll Results UP, Bihar LIVE: Pollsters Predict an Upper Hand for BJP as SP-BSP Test Amity for 1st Time

UP Exit Poll Prediction Till Phase 6 | The News18-IPSOS exit poll survey until Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections for the state of Uttar Pradesh predict a clean swipe for the BJP. The NDA alliance is predicted to win 50-54 seats, the SP-BSP alliance to win 11-15 seats, and the UPA alliance will get 2 seats. Till the Phase six of polls, 67 seats of UP went to polls. Individually, the SP is predicted to win 6-8 seats, BSP to win 5-7 seats and the RLD to win 0-1 seats.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
91/542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 38-42 4-7 44-46
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH -- -- --
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH -- -- --
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH -- -- -- --
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH -- -- -- --
-
25Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
80Seats
BJP SP+BSP INC+ OTH -- -- -- --
-
48Seats
NDA UPA VBA OTH -- -- -- --
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH -- -- -- --
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH -- -- --
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH -- -- --
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT -- -- -- --
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH -- -- -- --
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH -- -- --
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH -- -- -- --
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Event Highlights
Apart from these five states, we will also track the exit poll results for J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh. The battle in Uttarakhand is bipolar with BJP and Congress dominating the politics, Jharkhand battle has united Opposition with Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the BJP, Punjab will seal the fate of BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders, while Haryana battle is being fought between the two national parties and AAP alliance with Dushyant Chautala's party.
Accuracy of Exit Polls | Exit poll results are most eagerly awaited in the run-up to counting day on May 23. But the track record of these pollsters shows several hits and misses. More often than not, the predictions of even the most meticulous of pollsters wobble when confronted with the actual choice made by the ever-unpredictable voter.
How the Exit Poll Was Conducted | To envisage the number of seats likely to be won by each of the political parties (or alliances) contesting the general election, total 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543 constituencies across 28 states. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 assembly constituencies were selected, and then 4776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews. In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. Total 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituencies.
News18 Exit Polls with IPSOS | The month-and-a-half long Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise will come to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves. This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends, and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise.
In BJP’s hopes of a second run to government formation in Delhi, phase seven much like the previous phase, and holds equal importance. All 13 seats going to polls on May 19 were won by the BJP in 2014. Similarly, 13 out 14 seats of east UP, polling for which was held on May 12, were also won by the BJP in the last general elections. This time around, however, the saffron party faces a major challenge from the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state.
A CRPF jawan, deployed at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi here, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service revolver. Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable with 122 battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at the RJD leader's high-security Circular Road bungalow on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Secretariat) A K Prabhakar had said.
The UP elections this time witnessed a number of candidates from a non-political background being fielded by multiple parties to try their luck in the poll season. Former Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Department, Preeta Harit was fielded by the Congress from Agra Lok Sabha constituency. Another former bureaucrat, a 1978 batch IRS officer Girish Narayan Pandey contested the Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow with a Sarvodaya Bharat Party ticket. The Sarvodaya Bharat Party has also fielded a former member of the railway board, Mohammad Irshad from Pratapgarh. Surpriya Srinate, a Congress candidate from Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat that will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 19, is a journalist by profession.
J&K Polls Amid Violence | The 2019 election was the first general elections being held in what has come to be known as the post-Burhan Wani phase in Jammu and Kashmir. On the three seats of the Sri Nagar Valley, elections were held in five phases. The competition here was between the National Conference and the People’s Conference, which is led by separatist-turned-politician, Sajad Lone, who was an ally of BJP in the last government of the state. The fight in the two seats of Jammu valley was mainly between the BJP and the Congress. To counter the BJP, National Conference and PDP supported Congress in Jammu.
CLICK TO READ | 'Summers Not Right Time for Polls': Nitish Kumar's Advice to EC Involves Cutting Short Elections
Kumar said elections should be held in minimal phases so that voters should not have any problems in exercising their franchise as there is no shade for them at polling stations and they have to stand in queues.
Glory Fight for Cong in Uttarakhand | The 2019 election in Uttarakhand is mainly a contest between the Congress and the BJP. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had made a clean sweep of all five Lok Sabha seats in the Uttarakhand. This year, the BJP led by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has put up a strong fight against the Congress under former chief minister Harish Rawat, who seeks to reclaim the grand old party's lost glory in the state. The key issues in the hill state were the man-animal conflict, migration and weakening agricultural practices, unemployment and job crisis, lack of drinking water supply and poor road connectivity.
Delhi Polls Decide AAP's Fate | The fate of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is dependent on the electoral results of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The party which uprooted the Congress party in 2013 assembly elections now faces a tougher battle in the entry of BJP. Although the BJP won all seven seats in the city in the 2014 elections, completely bulldozing the challenge put up by the Congress and AAP, it was decimated by the latter in the 2015 assembly polls. AAP this time was keen to forge an alliance with the Congress but talks didnt not materialise due to seat share demands.
BJP's Jharkhand, Himachal Battle | In 2019, both Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh witnessed a straight battle between the two grand parties of India. In Jharkhand, the BJP led alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) faced a spirited fight against the Congress led-four party coalition of The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (Prajatantrik) and the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD), making an all-out bid for the saffron bastion. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP had swept the hill state in 2014 defeating the Congress candidates by massive margins. Sukh Ram, who has been in and out of the Congress, rejoined the party in March, giving it a much needed boost.
Bihar's Battle Beyond Differences | The result of Bihar’s Lok Sabha election hinges on two prominent factors: the alliance of chief minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the ability of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav to mobilise the caste-matrix in the absence of his father and former chief minister Lalu Prasad. With JD(U), BJP and LJP allying in the state, the grand opposition consisted of RJD, Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustam Awam Morcha (HAM), Congress, Upendra Kushwaha –led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and Mukesh Sahni-led Vikasheel Insaan party. In the 2019 polls, Nitish Kumar held to its grip on the backward castes, while the RJD tried to consolidate non-Yadav OBC votes hoping to make smaller allies.
Bihar Poll Overview | Bihar is a state in east India and has 40 seats in the Lok Sabha of which 6 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 0 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Bihar also sends 16 members to the Rajya Sabha. There are 244 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in November 2015. The state can be divided into 5 region(s): West Bihar, East Bihar, North Bihar, South Bihar, Central Bihar. Polling was held in Bihar across seven phases.
UP Poll Overview | Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats in the Lok Sabha of which 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 0 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The state also sends 31 members to the Rajya Sabha. There are 404 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in March 2017. UP can be divided into 6 region(s): West Uttar Pradesh, Ruhelkhand, Doab, Avadh, Bundelkhand, Poorvanchal. Polling across these regions that hold 80 seats together was spread across seven phases.
The electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh is mainly between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party (SP-BSP) alliance. The BSP chief and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav also came together on a stage after a gap of 24 years, setting aside political acrimony to ensure that the message of harmony percolates down to the support bases of both parties.
File photos of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (L), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and BSP chief Mayawati.
Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.
The most populous state of the country voted in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha election that began on April 11 and ended with polling in 59 constituencies on Sunday. Fourteen of these constituencies were in Uttar Pradesh.
The key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking reelection, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's battle with Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's Mainpuri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur, where he dominated for over two decades but the BJP lost it in bypoll two years ago, and Phulpur Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya won it in 2014 but the BJP lost this seat in bypoll.
Besides, Union minister Manoj Sinha is seeking reelection from Ghazipur and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey is in the fray from Chandauli. Both Lok Sabha seats are in the neighbourhood of Varanasi.
-
17 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 340/750.0 overs 341/749.3 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
-
17 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 152/124.0 overs 213/522.5 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
-
15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series IRE vs BAN 292/850.0 overs 294/443.0 oversBangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
-
14 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 358/950.0 overs 359/444.5 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
-
13 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 247/950.0 overs 248/547.2 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets