English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Exit Polls 2019: How Pollsters Had Fared in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections
In the exit polls, done by professional agencies contracted by media organisations, during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the numbers predicted turned out to be way off the mark.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Exit poll results are most eagerly awaited in the run-up to counting day on May 23. But the track record of these pollsters shows several hits and misses. More often than not, the predictions of even the most meticulous of pollsters wobble when confronted with the actual choice made by the ever-unpredictable voter.
In the exit polls, done by professional agencies contracted by media organisations, during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the numbers predicted turned out to be way off the mark.
The 2014 elections brought Narendra Modi to power with a thunderous majority of 336 seats to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP swept 282 of these 336 seats. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which made way for the NDA, was left adrift with a meagre 60 seats.
Now consider how the number-crunching pollsters fared in their predictions.
India Today-Cicero predicted 115 seats for the UPA and 272 for the NDA. Further off the mark was the exit poll done by Times Now-ORG, which predicted a tally of 249-148 for the NDA-UPA, the two prime rivals.
The surveys done by ABP-Nielsen and India TV-CVoter were no help either. While the former predicted 274 seats for the NDA and 97 seats for the UPA, the latter placed its bets on the NDA getting 289 seats and the UPA 101 seats.
All these polls were conducted on May 12, 2014, the day the nine-phased polls ended.
NDTV-Hansa Research and CNN-IBN-CSDS, which conducted the poll two days later on May 14, gave 279 seats to the NDA and 103 seats to the UPA, and the latter predicted 280 seats to the NDA and 97 seats to the UPA.
The prediction that came the closest was one made by News 24-Chanakya, done on May 12, 2014 according to which the NDA was set for a huge victory with 326-354 seats and the UPA trailing at 61-79 seats. The survey predicted that the BJP would bag 277-305 seats.
On May 12 that year, a Poll of Polls, or a meta-survey, also augured a result little more modest than what actually happened for the NDA. It predicted for the NDA 283 seats -- missing the actual figure by more than 50 seats -- and for the UPA 105 seats -- according it nearly 50 more seats than it actually got.
In the exit polls, done by professional agencies contracted by media organisations, during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the numbers predicted turned out to be way off the mark.
The 2014 elections brought Narendra Modi to power with a thunderous majority of 336 seats to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP swept 282 of these 336 seats. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which made way for the NDA, was left adrift with a meagre 60 seats.
Now consider how the number-crunching pollsters fared in their predictions.
India Today-Cicero predicted 115 seats for the UPA and 272 for the NDA. Further off the mark was the exit poll done by Times Now-ORG, which predicted a tally of 249-148 for the NDA-UPA, the two prime rivals.
The surveys done by ABP-Nielsen and India TV-CVoter were no help either. While the former predicted 274 seats for the NDA and 97 seats for the UPA, the latter placed its bets on the NDA getting 289 seats and the UPA 101 seats.
All these polls were conducted on May 12, 2014, the day the nine-phased polls ended.
NDTV-Hansa Research and CNN-IBN-CSDS, which conducted the poll two days later on May 14, gave 279 seats to the NDA and 103 seats to the UPA, and the latter predicted 280 seats to the NDA and 97 seats to the UPA.
The prediction that came the closest was one made by News 24-Chanakya, done on May 12, 2014 according to which the NDA was set for a huge victory with 326-354 seats and the UPA trailing at 61-79 seats. The survey predicted that the BJP would bag 277-305 seats.
On May 12 that year, a Poll of Polls, or a meta-survey, also augured a result little more modest than what actually happened for the NDA. It predicted for the NDA 283 seats -- missing the actual figure by more than 50 seats -- and for the UPA 105 seats -- according it nearly 50 more seats than it actually got.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra is Creating a Storm at Cannes with her Stunning Red Carpet Appearances, See Pics
- ICC World Cup 2019 | West Indies Leave Door Open for Reserves Pollard & Bravo
- Kangana Ranaut's Floral Dress at Cannes can be Your Go To Outfit this Summer
- We Send Each Other Messages on WhatsApp Group on June 25: 1983 WC-Winning Member Valson
- Bose Soundbar 500 Review: Forget Every Other Premium Soundbar, Just Buy This One
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results