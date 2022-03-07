Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: 3 Days Before Counting Day, Pollsters to Predict Voters' Mood in 5 States from 7pm; Eyes on UP & Punjab

Read more

Exit polls are predictions made by media organisations using random or systematic sampling methods that predict election winners before the results are released. Predictions are typically based on questions posed to voters, such as which party they voted for and why. After taking the response, the organisations decode the political trend to get a good idea of which party or candidate is likely to win from which constituency.

The Election Commission of India had prohibited the sharing of exit polls between February 10 and March 7, as well as print and electronic media organisations from conducting or publishing predictions for election results.

“No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise the results of any exit poll by means of print or any other manner,” the poll body stated in its order.

During the elections, 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh had gone to polls in seven phases. On the other hand Goa has a 40 assembly seats while Uttarakhand has 70 seats. Punjab also voted for 117 seats while elections in Manipur very held in two phases in 60 seats.

