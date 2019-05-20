Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

'Exit Polls Only Impose Opinion': Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, a Key BJP Ally, Rubbishes Predictions

The AIADMK's participation in the central cabinet can be thought about only after the results are declared, Palaniswami said, adding the true picture will be known on May 23.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Exit Polls Only Impose Opinion': Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, a Key BJP Ally, Rubbishes Predictions
File photo of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy.
Loading...
Salem (TN): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday sought to make light of the exit polls suggesting a bad show by the AIADMK, saying he had himself proved wrong similar predictions of him losing in 2016.

Palaniswami exuded confidence that the party and its allies win would all the seats in the state and one in Puducherry, adding that said exit polls were more of "imposing of opinion".

"In 2016 (assembly election) also, such exit polls were done and they suggested that in Salem, the AIADMK will win only three seats and that even I will lose (from Edappadi seat in Salem)," he said. "But I won with a difference of 42,000 votes even as the AIADMK won 10 seats against the three (mentioned in the exit polls)."

"This is what exit polls are all about. They are imposing of opinion," the AIADMK leader said, claiming that the predictions would be proved wrong this time also.

Asked about the exit polls suggesting a good show by ally Bharatiya Janata Party across the country, Palaniswami said he was referring only to Tamil Nadu as the "AIADMK is not a national party, but a regional one".

"In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK and alliance parties will win all 38 seats, besides the one in Puducherry. Further, our party candidates will win all the 22 seats where bypolls were held," he said. Election to the Vellore seat was rescinded after the recovery of a huge amount of cash.

The AIADMK's participation in the central cabinet can be thought about only after the results are declared. The true picture will be known on May 23, Palaniswami said. Palaniswami accused the DMK of changing colours according to the times, he added.

State BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan had recently claimed that MK Stalin was in talks with the saffron party, drawing a sharp rebuke from the DMK chief.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram