Exodus of TMC Leaders Continues, Bankura VP Sabyasachi Roy Switches to BJP With 50 Others

Sabyasachi Roy joined BJP with another 50 TMC members.

Prema Rajaram | CNN-News18

Updated:June 2, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
Representative image. (PTI)
Kolkata: Bankura TMC district vice president Sabyasachi Roy on Sunday joined hands with BJP in the presence of newly elected MP of Bankura and BJP state vice president Dr Subhash Sarkar.

Sarkar handed over the party flag to Roy.

Apart from him, an advocate named Arun Shit and another 50 TMC members joined BJP in a small programme organised by the BJP in a Bankura hotel.

On Monday, more than 50 TMC councillors and two MLAs joined the BJP. A day later, MLA Monirul Islam also joined the saffron party.

BJP MP Subhash Sarkar said that people from TMC are in queue to join BJP as they are inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sabyasachi Roy, who joined BJP said that he has not joined for power but with a vision of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikash'.
