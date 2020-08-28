Expect AICC Panel Formed to Address Grievances of Rajasthan Cong MLAs to Meet Soon: Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said he expects that the three-member AICC committee, formed to look into the issues raised by him and other party MLAs, will meet soon and take action. "The AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan is coming to the state. He is a member of an important committee and I hope that the committee will meet soon and take action on the issues raised by us," he told reporters here.

Pilot, who took part in a protest in front of the MNIT gate organised by the Congress and met with National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers at the Rajasthan University, said the Centre should postpone the NEET and JEE examinations in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

"Public transportation, hotels are closed in the country. How will the students from rural areas go to the cities for the exams? Exams keep taking place in states as it is possible logistically but lakhs of students are involved in a national-level exam and the Centre should not be adamant," he said.