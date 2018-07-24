English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Expected Modi to Fulfil my Solemn Commitment to Andhra Pradesh on Special Status, Says Manmohan Singh
The assurance on special category status to the "successor state" of Andhra Pradesh was given after discussing the issue with Arun Jaitley, then leader of the opposition, and other senior BJP leaders, Singh said.
File photo of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Image courtesy: PTI)
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said he had expected his successor Narendra Modi to fulfil the UPA government's commitment on special category status to Andhra Pradesh as it was a promise made after consulting BJP leaders.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha during a debate on Andhra Pradesh, Singh said he had made a "solemn commitment" on the floor of the House as Prime Minister of India on February 20, 2014.
The assurance on special category status to the "successor state" of Andhra Pradesh was given after discussing the issue with Arun Jaitley, then leader of the opposition, and other senior BJP leaders, Singh said.
"Commitments made on the floor of the House are to be honoured and fulfilled. They are in the nature of an assurance on behalf of Parliament. I had expected my distinguished successor to fulfil the commitment I had made after consultation with his own colleagues," the former prime minister said.
