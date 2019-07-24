Expelled Karnataka BSP MLA Says He Abstained from Voting Due to 'Communication Gap'
Soon after the HD Kumaraswamy government lost the majority in the floor test in the assembly on Tuesday, BSP supremo Mayawati expelled MLA N Mahesh from the party.
(Image: News18)
Bengaluru: Expelled BSP MLA N Mahesh said on Wednesday his expulsion from the party for abstaining from voting in favour of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was an outcome of a "communication gap" between him and the party leadership because he does not know anything about Twitter.
Soon after the HD Kumaraswamy government lost the majority in the floor test in the assembly on Tuesday, BSP supremo Mayawati expelled him from the party. "Our party MLA N Mahesh has violated the high command's direction to vote in favour of Kumaraswamy by abstaining from voting, which is indiscipline. The party has taken a very serious view of it and expelled him from the party withimmediate effect," Mayawati had tweeted Tuesday.
She also condemned the way Kumaraswamy government was brought down saying that it will go down in the history of democracy as a "black mark" where the BJP used its money and power to pull down the government.
Defending himself, Mahesh said, "Our party's Karnataka in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth had told me to remain neutral after talking to Behen Mayawati," Mahesh said at a press conference here.
Since he did not know anything about Twitter, he was unaware that Mayawati had directed him through her Tweet to support the Kumaraswamy government. "I don't know anything about Twitter or anything like that. Hence, I came to know (about expulsion) when I was on my way to Bengaluru.
My expulsion was due the communication gap.I feel that in the coming days, it will be rectified," he said.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Says She Lost Six Months of Life Because She Couldn't Remember Anything
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know
- Sameera Reddy Talks About 'Stressful Breastfeeding' In New Instagram Post, Read Here
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli
- IIT Madras Students Impress Elon Musk With Their HyperLoop Pod