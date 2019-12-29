Expelled UP Congress Leaders Celebrate Party's Foundation Day, Discuss Future Course of Action
The leaders said the state unit of the Congress party cannot expel All India Coordination Committee (AICC) members and it is 'against the party's Constitution'.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Lucknow: Senior expelled Congress leaders, who were removed from the party last month, celebrated its 135th Foundation Day and deliberated on their future course of action.
One of the expelled leaders, Santosh Singh (a former MP), told PTI, "Discussion was held on saving the Congress, and the action taken on the senior leaders was termed as unconstitutional. The senior party leadership was urged to intervene in this matter."
The leaders said the state unit of the party cannot expel All India Coordination Committee (AICC) members and it is "against the party's Constitution".
Singh also said that in future, meeting of workers will be held in western part of the state and also in Purvanchal.
On November 24, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress had expelled 10 of its senior leaders, including two former state ministers, for a period of six years for allegedly tarnishing the party's image and opposing its leadership's decisions at public forums.
The leaders were expelled from the primary membership of the Congress, Imran Masood, a member of the party's disciplinary committee, said in a statement.
Former UP ministers Ramkrishna Dwivedi and Satyadev Tripathi, Siraj Mehdi (former MLC), Santosh Singh (former MP), Bhoodhar Narayan Mishra (former MLA), Vinod Chaudhary (former MLA), Nek Chandra Pandey (former MLA), Swayam Prakash Goswami (former chairman of the Youth Congress) and senior leader Sanjeev Singh were expelled, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- Akki's Film Should Do Better Than Mine, Says Salman Khan
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years