'Take Your Experience to All 4 Directions of Country': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha as 72 MPs Retire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised 72 retiring members of Rajya Sabha to take their experience in “all four directions" of the country. He added that sometimes experience has more power than academic knowledge.

“Our Rajya Sabha members have a lot of experience. Sometimes experience has more power than academic knowledge. We will say to the retiring members ‘come again’," PM Modi said.

“We have spent a long time in this Parliament. This House has contributed a lot to our lives, more than we have contributed to it. The experience gathered as a member of this House should be taken to all four directions of the country," the prime minister further said, adding that he would like the retiring members to “come again".

Some of the members retiring in April include deputy leader of the Congress Anand Sharma, A K Antony, Subramanian Swamy, M C Mary Kom and Swapan Dasgupta while the terms of Nirmala Sitharaman, Suresh Prabhu, M J Akbar, Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Tankha, V Vijayasai Reddy will end in June.

Advertisement

Among the members retiring in July are Piyush Goyal, Muktar Abbas Naqvi, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Kapil Sibal, Satish Chandra Misra, Sanjay Raut, Praful Patel and K J Alphons.

While some union ministers and BJP leaders will be renominated by the ruling party, there is no clarity on some renomination of the Congress members, some of whom are of the G-23 which has been critical of the party leadership.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.