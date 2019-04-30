Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Expiry of SP, BSP Alliance on May 23, Their Leaders Will Tear Each Others' Clothes After Results: Modi

Taking a dig at the Congress, the prime minister said the grand old party wasn't even sure whether it would be in a position to get the post of the leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Expiry of SP, BSP Alliance on May 23, Their Leaders Will Tear Each Others' Clothes After Results: Modi
File photo of PM Narendra Modi addressing an election rally.
Loading...
Bahraich: Predicting the doom of the opposition 'mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)' in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said its "expiry date" was May 23 when leaders of the different political parties would be at each others' throats.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Ajit-Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are contesting the Lok Sabha election in an alliance in the state.

"Leaders of the SP, BSP, RLD will tear each others' clothes once results of the Lok Sabha election are out on May 23," Modi said at an election meeting near here.

The prime minister, who has been slamming the alliance as "opportunistic", said, "The expiry date of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is May 23...evening."

Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said, "A party which is not sure whether it will be in a position to get the post of leader of the opposition in Parliament...its leaders are getting garments stitched to take oath as prime minister."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram