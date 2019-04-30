Expiry of SP, BSP Alliance on May 23, Their Leaders Will Tear Each Others' Clothes After Results: Modi

Predicting the doom of the opposition 'mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)' in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said its "expiry date" was May 23 when leaders of the different political parties would be at each others' throats.The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Ajit-Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are contesting the Lok Sabha election in an alliance in the state."Leaders of the SP, BSP, RLD will tear each others' clothes once results of the Lok Sabha election are out on May 23," Modi said at an election meeting near here.The prime minister, who has been slamming the alliance as "opportunistic", said, "The expiry date of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is May 23...evening."Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said, "A party which is not sure whether it will be in a position to get the post of leader of the opposition in Parliament...its leaders are getting garments stitched to take oath as prime minister."