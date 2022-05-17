​‘Focus on Community Outreach, Expose Cong’: Nadda’s Mantra for SC Leaders at BJP's Manthan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda’s eight-hour meeting with Scheduled Caste (SC) community leaders, including Members of Parliament and morcha post-holders, at the party headquarters on Tuesday focused on what can be done to improve acceptance within the community.

The party leaders have been given the task of picking one welfare scheme and starting outreach in the community, explaining how the Centre has extended the benefits to them.

They deliberated on why despite so many welfare schemes launched by the party for the community, Congress’s lies about them was more trusted than the truth spoken by the BJP.

Sources stated that the party leaders were also asked to talk about how the Congress has insulted the community’s biggest leader – Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Nadda also asked the leaders to connect with the community and focus on their acceptance as Dalit leaders.

Sources said Nadda asked party leaders to work on the shortcomings in establishing connect.

“We need to work on reaching out to the community and finding out what else can be done to ensure they learn about the welfare measures the central government is taking. All this, while showing them respect, unlike the Congress that has insulted the community for years,” said Dushyant Kumar Gautam, national general secretary, BJP.

Speaking to News18.com, a senior MP from the community who attended the meet said it was a two-way communication where each attendee gave suggestions to strengthen ties with the community.

The exercise holds significance in light of the upcoming assembly polls in various states and also ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While the opening address was given by Nadda, the closing remarks came from national general secretary organisation B L Santhosh.

The leaders stated that the exercise will be undertaken under the supervision of SC Morcha.

With states like Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and later Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, all having substantial SC population, slated to go to polls either by the end of this year or next year, the exercise is vital to the party.

The Congress, at its recent Chintan Shivir, has decided to give 50% representation to SC/ST/OBC and minorities.

