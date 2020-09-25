Extended Voting Hours And Other Changes Made by EC as Bihar Goes to Polls Amid Covid-19

The Election Commission has announced the dates for assembly polls in Bihar on Friday. The election is being conducted at a time when India is recording one of the highest cases daily. However, in view of the Covid-19 situation, the election commission had decided to take key precaution in the view of Covid-19 situation.

The election commission has increased the polling hours from 7 am to 6 pm instead of the usual 5 pm. it is being done to avoid crowd and maintain social distancing in the polling process.

There will be several arrangements for voters including 7 lakh sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 7.6 lakh units of face shields and 23 lakh units of hand gloves.

The election commission has announced special provisions for Covid-19 infected persons and virus suspects will vote separately.

Voters who are under quarantine will be able to cast their vote after the end of voting time

Any physical contact is strictly prohibited during the election campaign. Public gathering is allowed only in grounds designated by the Election Commission.

The EC has also imposed restrictions on campaigning, roadshows amid pandemic. The EC has imposed restrictions on campaigning, saying only five people can campaign door-to-door. It has also restricted candidate convoy for roadshows to five vehicles, among other measures.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases from October 28, chief election commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Friday. Voting in the first phase will be held on October 28, the second phase will be on November 3 and the third phase will be on November 7. The counting of votes will be on November 10. In the first phase, 71 seats will go to polls, 94 seats will be in phase-2 and 78 seats will go to polls in the third phase.

Bihar's Covid-19 tally rose to 1.73 lakh on Wednesday as 1,598 people tested positive for the infection while one fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 874, health department bulletin said. Patna district accounted for the highest number of 219new cases, followed by 89 in Muzaffarpur, 72 in Purnea, 71 inSupaul and 58 in Araria.

Patna district also has the maximum Covid-19 positive cases at 26,253 while one person succumbed to the virus in the district in past 24 hours, the bulletin said. The number of patients who were cured of the disease increased to 1,58,546 on Wednesday and the state's recovery rate stood at 91.61 as against 91.60 per cent on Tuesday.