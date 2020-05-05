POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Extension of Mehbooba Mufti's Detention 'Unbelievably Cruel and Retrograde': Omar Abdullah

File photo of former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.

File photo of former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah was reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir authorities' decision to extend the detention of the former chief minister by another three months.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 11:22 PM IST
Share this:

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the decision to extend the detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was "unbelievably cruel" and "retrograde".

"Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti's detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained," Omar tweeted.

He was reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir authorities' decision to extend the detention of the former chief minister by another three months.

"For a government that is making tall claims about normality in J&K the last few days coupled with the extension of Ms Mufti's detention is proof enough that Modi ji has single handedly pushed J&K back decades," Omar added.

Most of the top mainstream leaders, including Mehbooba, Omar and sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah, and separatist leaders were detained a day ahead of the Centre's announcement of abrogation of article 370 of the Constitution thereby repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,180,799

    +16,196*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,618,325

    +34,151*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,184,145

    +16,154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    253,381

    +1,801*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres