Extension of Mehbooba Mufti's Detention 'Unbelievably Cruel and Retrograde': Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the decision to extend the detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was "unbelievably cruel" and "retrograde".

"Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti's detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained," Omar tweeted.

He was reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir authorities' decision to extend the detention of the former chief minister by another three months.

"For a government that is making tall claims about normality in J&K the last few days coupled with the extension of Ms Mufti's detention is proof enough that Modi ji has single handedly pushed J&K back decades," Omar added.

Most of the top mainstream leaders, including Mehbooba, Omar and sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah, and separatist leaders were detained a day ahead of the Centre's announcement of abrogation of article 370 of the Constitution thereby repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.