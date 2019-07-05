Take the pledge to vote

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Another BJP Nominee Win Rajya Sabha Bye-Polls from Gujarat

Though the election officials were yet to make a formal announcement, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed the media about the victory of the two BJP candidates here.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Another BJP Nominee Win Rajya Sabha Bye-Polls from Gujarat
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Gandhinagar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another BJP candidate, OBC leader Juglaji Thakor, won the Rajya Sabha byelection from Gujarat on Friday.

Though the election officials were yet to make a formal announcement, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed the media about the victory of the two BJP candidates here.

The Congress had nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya for the two seats, which fell vacant when BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Jaishankar and Thakor secured over 100 votes.

"Both our candidates have won with a thumping majority. The Congress tried to create hurdles and went up to the Supreme Court, but it failed," Rupani told reporters. "The result is yet to be declared officially but it is clear that we have won."

