'Extremely Disappointing and Insipid': TRS Working President KT Rama Rao Reacts to Union Budget
In a series of tweets, Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, gave a "thumbs-down" to the #UnionBudget2019.
File photo of TRS working president KT Rama Rao.
Hyderabad: TRS party working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday termed the union budget as "extremely disappointing and insipid" from Telangana's perspective.
In a series of tweets, Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, gave a "thumbs-down" to the #UnionBudget2019.
He also said raising prices on petrol and diesel will lead to escalation of burden on daily consumables of all Indians.
Extremely disappointing & insipid union budget from Telangana’s perspective. Economic survey praises Telangana’s initiatives but FM @nsitharaman Ji completely ignores a performing state’s requests for support #UnionBudget2019— KTR (@KTRTRS) July 6, 2019
KTR further said the Telangana government had also sought national status for the recently-inaugurated Kaleshwaram project or or Palamuru lift irrigation project.
Telangana state has repeatedly demanded national project status for either Kaleshwaram or Palamuru lift irrigation project on various forums. No mention or even acknowledgement Are Telangana’s projects not in the interest of our nation FM @nsitharaman Ji??#UnionBudget2019 👎— KTR (@KTRTRS) July 6, 2019
In another tweet, the TRS leader said "Niti Aayog lauds Mission Kakatiya (lake restoration & strengthening) & Mission Bhagiratha (Drinking water Grid) & recommends to Govt of India to allocate Rs 24,000 Cr to these two schemes of Telangana."
Niti Aayog lauds Mission Kakatiya (lake restoration & strengthening) & Mission Bhagiratha (Drinking water Grid) & recommends to Govt of India to allocate ₹24,000 Cr to these two schemes of Telangana Strangely, Not even ₹24 allocated by FM @nsitharaman Ji #UnionBudget2019 👎— KTR (@KTRTRS) July 6, 2019
There is also no mention about AP bifurcation act promises, integrated steel plant at Bayyaram, rail coach factory at Warangal and Tribal University, according to him.
Even after 5 years of formation of Telangana, no mention of the AP Bifurcation Act promises; integrated steel plant at Bayyaram, Rail Coach factory at Warangal, Tribal University etcWhy this indifference to a promising young state FM @nsitharaman Ji?#UnionBudget2019 👎— KTR (@KTRTRS) July 6, 2019
