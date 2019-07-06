'Extremely Disappointing and Insipid': TRS Working President KT Rama Rao Reacts to Union Budget

Hyderabad: TRS party working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday termed the union budget as "extremely disappointing and insipid" from Telangana's perspective.

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, gave a "thumbs-down" to the #UnionBudget2019.

He also said raising prices on petrol and diesel will lead to escalation of burden on daily consumables of all Indians.

KTR further said the Telangana government had also sought national status for the recently-inaugurated Kaleshwaram project or or Palamuru lift irrigation project.

In another tweet, the TRS leader said "Niti Aayog lauds Mission Kakatiya (lake restoration & strengthening) & Mission Bhagiratha (Drinking water Grid) & recommends to Govt of India to allocate Rs 24,000 Cr to these two schemes of Telangana."

There is also no mention about AP bifurcation act promises, integrated steel plant at Bayyaram, rail coach factory at Warangal and Tribal University, according to him.