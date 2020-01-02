Extremely Sad that Sonia, Priyanka could Not Feel Pain of Kota Mothers: Yogi Adityanath
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it would have been better had Priyanka Gandhi met and consoled the aggrieved mothers instead of indulging in politics in UP.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying it was extremely sad that despite being women both could not feel the pain of the mothers who lost their children at a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said, "The death of 100 innocent children is extremely saddening and heart-wrenching. The death of children is a blot on a civilised society, human values and feelings."
"It is extremely sad that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite being women, are not able to understand the sorrow of the mothers," he added.
In another tweet, he said it would have been better had Priyanka met and consoled the aggrieved mothers instead of indulging in politics in UP.
At least 100 infants have died at government-run JK Lon Hospital hospital in Kota in the past month.
