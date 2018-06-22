Eye on 2019 Elections, Amit Shah to Take Stock of Haryana MPs’ Performance Today

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah will meet members of the party’s parliamentary committee from Haryana and take stock of the political scenario in the state on Friday.The meeting to be held in Delhi’s Haryana Bhawan will be attended by Union ministers Chaudhary Birender Singh, Rao Inderjit and Krishnapal Gurjar, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP chief Subhash Barala among others.The BJP is eyeing all the 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state this time, increasing its tally from the current seven.The BJP national president will review the ‘report cards’ of the MPs and plan a strategy for the upcoming elections. It is reported that all the seven Lok Sabha MPs from the state have submitted ‘performance reports’ of their constituencies to state organisational secretary Suresh Bhatt.Sources said issues related to replacement of sitting MPs, MLAs, allocation of organisational work to senior leaders and work done by MPs, MLAs and senior leaders to strengthen cadre will be taken up on priority in the meeting.Earlier, Shah held various rounds of meetings with organisational secretaries of all the states in Surajkund for three days.With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly polls, the party state unit has been carrying out various outreach campaigns to connect with the people and apprise them of the achievements of the Central and Haryana governments.While Lok Sabha polls are scheduled in May 2019, the assembly polls in Haryana are likely to be held in October 2019.