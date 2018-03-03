Eye on 2019 Polls, KCR Discusses Third Front Minus BJP and Congress

With an eye on the 2019 general elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is openly exploring the possibilities of a new front without BJP and Congress.The chief minister discussed the possibilities after holding a Parliamentary meeting on Saturday to finalise the party’s strategy for the upcoming Parliament session.KCR said, “There is a serious need to bring change in national politics. Seventy years have passed since Independence and out of those 70 years, 64 years were ruled by either BJP or Congress. Even after 70 years, people are suffering and they don’t even have water to drink.”“It can be a third front or anything. What is required at the time is change and it will emerge at the appropriate time. Change has to happen. It is unification of the people of India and not just some political parties. And this will surely be minus BJP and Congress, no doubt about that,” said KCR.The TRS leader further cleared the speculations about a dispute between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Calling PM Modi his best friend, KCR said, “I have nothing against PM Modi. I am his best friend. Many don’t know about the bond we share. My problem is against the slow growth of the nation. My concern is that qualitative change has not taken place.”Telangana Rashtra Samithi MPs will be seen raising their demands in the upcoming Parliament session which resumes on March 5.The party’s main agenda will be the reservation policy, which they say should be allowed to be decided by the states. The Telangana government has cleared a bill to give 12% reservation to minorities, which exceeds the Supreme Court-mandated cap of 50% reservation.K Chandrashekhar Rao also urged the Centre to allow states to implement reservation policies in tune with the composition of their population. He also wants more powers for the states and the Centre to implement cooperative federalism in its true spirit. KCR said he has spoken to many political parties in this regard.The TRS MPs, in their protest at the Parliament, will also seek the linking of MGNREGA to the agricultural sector.In a scathing attack, KCR had recently said that the Centre is not doing much for the welfare of the farmers.“The farmers are gradually losing faith and patience. This kind of a situation may lead to revolt by the farmers and this committee would lead the agitation,” a disgruntled KCR had said earlier, while addressing farmers at Regional Farmers Coordination Committee meeting.The TRS MPs will also extend their support to the Andhra Pradesh MPs in their fight for the special status tag for the state. They said that the promises made during the bifurcation, for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, must be implemented.