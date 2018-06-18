English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Eye on 2019, Rahul Gandhi Discusses Bihar Congress Leadership With Party Members
Rahul Gandhi interacted with state party leaders in New Delhi for two hours on Monday before holding one-on-one closed door meetings to discuss leadership issues.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)
Patna: Congress President Rahul Gandhi held a meeting of party leaders from Bihar and told them to identify Lok Sabha seats and their candidates on the sole criteria of winnability.
Rahul Gandhi interacted with state party leaders in New Delhi for two hours on Monday before holding one-on-one closed door meetings. The agenda of the meeting was to strengthen Congress' organisational base and start preparations for the 2019 general elections.
However, during one of these meetings, the Congress president discussed the issue of the party’s leadership in Bihar. While Kaukab Qadri is in-charge of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee for now, many party leaders have demanded a full term president at the earliest.
Talking to News18, Qadri denied any such talks in the open session. However, he conceded that Rahul Gandhi might have brought it up during the individual meetings with the others.
"I had prepared a presentation, which was shown to Rahulji. We briefed him about our plans to strengthen the party. He listened patiently and advised us on the important aspects. Overall, it was a fruitful meeting," he said.
The meeting also deliberated on targeting social groups or combinations who are likely to be more inclined to Congress' ideology. Qadri elaborated saying, "We know what kind of social combination will work for us. We will give them proper representation in the organisational structure."
The meeting was attended by all Congress MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other important leaders of the party. Newly appointed state in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil was also present.
Also Watch
Rahul Gandhi interacted with state party leaders in New Delhi for two hours on Monday before holding one-on-one closed door meetings. The agenda of the meeting was to strengthen Congress' organisational base and start preparations for the 2019 general elections.
However, during one of these meetings, the Congress president discussed the issue of the party’s leadership in Bihar. While Kaukab Qadri is in-charge of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee for now, many party leaders have demanded a full term president at the earliest.
Talking to News18, Qadri denied any such talks in the open session. However, he conceded that Rahul Gandhi might have brought it up during the individual meetings with the others.
"I had prepared a presentation, which was shown to Rahulji. We briefed him about our plans to strengthen the party. He listened patiently and advised us on the important aspects. Overall, it was a fruitful meeting," he said.
The meeting also deliberated on targeting social groups or combinations who are likely to be more inclined to Congress' ideology. Qadri elaborated saying, "We know what kind of social combination will work for us. We will give them proper representation in the organisational structure."
The meeting was attended by all Congress MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other important leaders of the party. Newly appointed state in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil was also present.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Ranbir Just Take Dig at Salman For Saying 'Why Somebody Else Play Sanjay Dutt' in Sanju?
- Tahir Rested for SL ODIs as Proteas Assess World Cup Spin Options
- New National Auto Policy Likely to be Finalised in 3 Months, May Seek Emission Linked Taxation
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Held by Gritty Switzerland — Relive the Goals