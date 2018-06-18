Eye on 2019, Rahul Gandhi Discusses Bihar Congress Leadership With Party Members

Congress President Rahul Gandhi held a meeting of party leaders from Bihar and told them to identify Lok Sabha seats and their candidates on the sole criteria of winnability.Rahul Gandhi interacted with state party leaders in New Delhi for two hours on Monday before holding one-on-one closed door meetings. The agenda of the meeting was to strengthen Congress' organisational base and start preparations for the 2019 general elections.However, during one of these meetings, the Congress president discussed the issue of the party’s leadership in Bihar. While Kaukab Qadri is in-charge of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee for now, many party leaders have demanded a full term president at the earliest.Talking to News18, Qadri denied any such talks in the open session. However, he conceded that Rahul Gandhi might have brought it up during the individual meetings with the others."I had prepared a presentation, which was shown to Rahulji. We briefed him about our plans to strengthen the party. He listened patiently and advised us on the important aspects. Overall, it was a fruitful meeting," he said.The meeting also deliberated on targeting social groups or combinations who are likely to be more inclined to Congress' ideology. Qadri elaborated saying, "We know what kind of social combination will work for us. We will give them proper representation in the organisational structure."The meeting was attended by all Congress MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other important leaders of the party. Newly appointed state in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil was also present.