Eye on 2022 Polls, Priyanka Gandhi Looks to Set Up Base in Lucknow, Goes House Hunting

Lucknow: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited two houses in Lucknow for her long-term stay in the Uttar Pradesh capital ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. She was in the city to lead a peace march organised on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

According to sources, one of the two houses that she visited is located in the high-end locality of Gomti Nagar. The other house is located near Prag Narayan Road, and belongs to former Congress leader and MP Sheila Kaul.

The house that belonged to Kaul is next to a colony built for employees of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), and also has a banyan tree planted there by Mahatma Gandhi himself. There is also a state-run shelter and orphanage across the property.

Both the locations are being evaluated from a security point of view, considering Priyanka Gandhi is a Special Protection Group (SPG) protectee.

Gandhi's search for a house in Lucknow indicates that she might stay in the state capital for long stretches of time to strategise and prepare for the state assembly polls. Earlier, during campaigning for the Lok Sabha election, she had stayed in hotels and guest houses on her visits to Lucknow and Rae Bareli.

At a roadshow in Lucknow during the Lok Sabha polls, the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that he entrusted Jyotiraditya Scindia and Priyanka Gandhi with the task of strengthening the presence and performance of the party in Uttar Pradesh.

