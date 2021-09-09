Eye on 2022 Polls, Priyanka Gandhi to Reach Lucknow Today as Congress Gets Into Poll Mode

Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Lucknow on Thursday as the Grand Old Party gets into election mode. During her visit, Gandhi will hold several important meetings with party leaders and office-bearers on September 10 and 11. Gandhi will take stock of the preparations made so far and also strategise for the 2022 UP polls keeping caste and political equations in mind.

Giving more information, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said: “Priyanka Gandhi will reach Lucknow by flight on Thursday late in the evening. She will stay at Kaul’s residence located on Gokhale Marg in Lucknow. On September 10, at 10 am at the Congress headquarters, she will first hold a meeting with the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the UP Congress, after which she will take a meeting with the Congress State Election Committee and after this she will hold a zone-wise meeting.”

The AICC general secretary will also review the work done so far on the ground to strengthen the Congress party in the state. On the other hand, keeping in mind the political and caste equations of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming assembly elections, selection of the candidates and the announcement of their names may also be done.

According to the Congress sources, Priyanka Gandhi will review the Congress campaign in every village in the zone-wise meeting to be held in the capital Lucknow. Due to which the officials associated with each zone have been instructed to reach with written information about the work done in the zone. During this, Gandhi will do a detailed review of the formation of Gram Sabha Presidents along with the Congress Block and Nyaya Panchayat Samiti formed in every zone. Feedback of training camps will also be taken.

In order to create an atmosphere in favour of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi will also formalise a strategy to take issues to the people like failures of the Yogi-Modi government along with the new agricultural law, farming, unemployment, law and order, corruption and inflation.

A conference of businesspersons is likely to be organised at the Congress headquarters during the visit of Gandhi who may also drop in at nearby districts like Rae Bareli.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here