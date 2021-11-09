In the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh has its eyes set on tribal voters. The ethnic groups comprise around 21% of the state population and 47 reserved seats are in their domain.

In continuation with the efforts to woo the tribal communities, the saffron party is holding a mega event, expecting the participation of more than two lakh indigenous people from across the state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal on November 15.

The state had in September hosted home minister Amit Shah to mark the martyrdom day of tribal king Shankar Shah and his son, Raghunath Shah, in Jabalpur as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav— an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

Held in the Mahakaushal region, one of the tribal heartlands in MP, the event was seen as part of the BJP’s outreach towards the ethnic population.

The event on November 15, organised to mark the birth anniversary of tribal hero Birsa Munda, will also include union minister Arjun Munda and 13 other tribal leaders such as union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, minister Bisahulal Singh, Vijay Shah and Meena Singh.

Announcements to come

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the Sickle Cell Eradication Mission for the tribal population and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to communicate the decision to hand over the rights of community forests to the Gram Sabhas. A moneylending Act for the tribal regions could also be initiated on the occasion.

Of the more than two lakh tribal people expected to attend the event, around 30,000 will be staying in close to 150 schools and hostels of the state capital. The rest will be accommodated in nearby districts until November 14.

The chief minister had made a slew of announcements for tribal groups in the run-up to recent bypolls and the ruling BJP, amid infighting in the Congress, registered an impressive win in Jobat, a Congress citadel, influenced by former union minister Kantilal Bhuria.

Commenting on the November 15 event, BJP state head VD Sharma told News18 that the programme will usher in pride for the country and ethnic communities in general. “We are exhibiting tribal art and culture in the city in the run-up to the event," he added.

Calling Dalit and tribal outreach as the party’s inclusive approach, BJP state incharge P Muralidhar Rao told the media on Monday that for long the party was seen as an organisation of Brahmin and Baniya (Vaish) communities, so the focus is emphatically on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes now. “By 2022, we will end the gap between the tribals and the party,” added Rao.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath slammed the BJP for focusing on certain communities. “The party, which talks about ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ (with all, for everyone’s development), is talking about a single community. What kind of mentality is this?” he said.

How SC, ST ditched BJP in 2018

In 2003, when a resurgent BJP had unseated the Congress from power with a landslide win, the saffron party had won a total of 67 seats reserved for the SC, ST as against 15 won by the Congress. However, a spirited Congress edged out the BJP in the 2018 polls, ousting it from power after 15 years. The BJP in 2018 had won only 18 SC seats and 16 ST seats as against 31 ST seats and 28 SC seats won in the 2013 assembly polls.

The immediate cause behind the SC-ST disenchantment in 2018 seemed to be a Supreme Court order diluting the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Shivraj Chouhan government failing to bring in an overriding legal remedy, a political analyst from Madhya Pradesh said. He added that there was growing apprehension among these communities over cow vigilantism, slack implementation of Forest Rights Act, overlooking of these communities in government funding, and cases of atrocities. SAPAKS, an amalgamation of general and backward categories, had also galvanised voters against Shivraj who had publicly announced that no one can touch the reservation quota in his state.

Congress attack on ST issues

The grand old party has been aggressively raising issues of atrocities and crimes against the two communities. Ahead of the recent bypolls, the party had taken out an Adivasi Adhikar Yatra in tribal-dominated areas in September. Besides, Rajya Sabha member Rajmani Patel has been leading a campaign to unite the other backward classes (OBCs) in favour of the party, which is aggressively backing a 27% quota for the backward classes. The BJP November 15 event is being seen as a response to the Congress’s Adivasi Adhikar Yatra. However, Congress ST cell head Ajay Shah called the BJP’s tribal affection a love linked to the 2023 assembly polls.

Tribal dance fest held in Chhattisgarh

The November 15 event comes close on the heels of a three-day tribal dance festival held in Raipur, in which artists of 27 states and six union territories had taken part, besides those from other countries. Among others, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren had attended the event.

