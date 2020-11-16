Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP President JP Nadda to Embark on 100-day Nationwide Tour

After a successful stint with Bihar, BJP national president JP nadda is all set to embark on a hundred-day nationwide tour with an aim to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While exact dates of Nadda's tour are being finalised, state units have been told to start their preparations for the president's visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Nadda for the Bihar win during a celebration at the party headquarters after the election results were announced. At the gathering, Modi had said, "Naddaji aage badho, hum sab aapke saath hai."

States have been divided into four zones -- namely category A category B category C and category D

In category A, are states where the BJP is in power, including Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, where the party president will spend three days.

Category B has states where the BJP does not hold power anymore. The tour to the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Punjab will also be for three days. Category C is for smaller states like Mizoram and Manipur where Nadda will be stay for two days.

Category D is for poll-bound states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. The number of days that the BJP leader will spend there is still being worked out. Nadda is likely to go on an eight-day tour of Uttar Pradesh that goes into elections in 2022.

The programmes will focus on strengthening the organisation, to see whether or not central government schemes are reaching out to masses, state and central party coordination, interaction with intellectuals, booth to district to state-level workers meeting, and talking to NDA allies.

State in-charges of most states have been changed recently and there has been a visible stamp of Nadda's influence with several new and young faces being appointed to key roles. While BJP vice president Baijant Jay Panda, who has switched over from the Biju Janata Dal, has been made in-charge for Delhi and poll-bound Assam, former Union minister Radhamohan Singh has been made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Newly appointed general secretary of the party Tarun Chugh has been made in-charge of Telengana & Jammu Kashmir Ladakh, while CT Ravi has been made in-charge of Maharashtra, Goa and poll-bound Tamil Nadu.