Eye on 40 Seats in Manipur Assembly, BJP Holds Party Meeting in Imphal; Patra, CM Biren Singh Among Attendees

A meeting of the core group of the Bharatiya Janata Party for Manipur took place in the capital city of Imphal today. This was the first meeting of the BJP unit after the central leadership appointed the election in charge. Union Minister for labour and environment Bhupendra Yadav, MoS Social Justice Pratima Bhowmik and Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal came down to Manipur today. Yadav was recently named as the election in-charge while Pratima and Singhal were named Co-in charges by the party.

Apart from these leaders, the BJP in-charge for Manipur, Dr Sambit Patra, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Party State President Sharda Adhikarimayum, Zonal Secretary for North East Ajay Jamwal, MoS External Affairs Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh and other senior leaders were also present in this meeting.

Sources say that those present in the meeting wanted to get an official introduction of the newly appointed in charges since this was the first meeting in the state after they were given the charges. However, the party has set itself an ambitious target of getting a 2/3 majority in the upcoming elections for the assembly. The Manipur assembly is of 60 seats and the BJP is targeting to win at least 40 out of the 60 seats.

In the coming weeks, the party will be holding various meetings at multiple levels and smaller subcommittees would be formed and responsibilities would be delegated. The assembly elections for Manipur will take place at the beginning of next year and the BJP will be seeking its second term in government.

On 15 March 2017, Nongthombam Biren Singh Leading the NDA government formed under the leadership of BJP took the oath with 8 ministers, and later it was expanded by adding 4 new ministers.

The Biren Singh government got a major jolt in June 2020 when nine MLAs including ministers withdrew their support from the government reducing it to a minority. An intervention by the central leadership within a weeks time resulted in four NPP MLAs coming back to the NDA fold averting any fall of the government.

Biren Singh was able to win the trust vote during which out of 24 MLAs of Congress 8 defied the party whip and abstained from voting. Thereafter O Henry Singh And six others resigned from the Congress. Henry Singh who is the nephew of the former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh is currently minister in the Biren Singh government.

At present the NDA led by BJP is in majority in the assembly with 36 out of 60 seats this includes 20 4BJP MLAs and four MLAs each from NPP and NDF each, 1 from LJP, and three independent

