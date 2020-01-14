Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Eye on Assembly Elections, BJP to Woo Delhi Poor with Water, Electricity at Re 1

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma said if his party wins the upcoming assembly polls, a token charge of Rupee 1 would be levied for water and power supply to poor people in the city.

IANS

Updated:January 14, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
Eye on Assembly Elections, BJP to Woo Delhi Poor with Water, Electricity at Re 1
File photo of West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

New Delhi: With less than a month to go for assembly elections in the national capital, the BJP said that it will charge Rupee 1 from the poor for the water and electricity supply. The party also said that it will give only three seats to its alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the city and it would not have an alliance with the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma said, "If we win in the upcoming assembly polls our party will levy a token charge of Rupee 1 for water and power supply to poor people in the city."

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Arvind Kejriwal in the city over its free water and electricity scheme, Verma said, "The token charge will be to honour the self respect of the residents of Delhi."

The BJP leader said that he has conveyed his suggestion to the party's manifesto committee and it could be one of the major attractions of the poll promises of the saffron party for the assembly elections slated to take place on February 8.

He also said that the party will carry out proper survey to identify the people living in slums, unauthorised colonies and villages to ascertain their members.

He said the party wants to ensure that the scheme benefits the people below the poverty level (BPL) mark.

Commenting on the SAD, he said, "They wanted four seats in the national capital, but we shall offer them only three."

To a question about JJP willing to contest assembly elections, he said: "We will not have an alliance with them as they have no base here. Even during a public meeting held by Dushyant in Najafgarh area on Sunday hardly 1,000 people turned up."

The BJP had won 3 out of 70 seats in 2015 assembly polls, while the AAP won 67 seats. The Congress scored a nil in the last assembly polls.

